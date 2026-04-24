Hunt for 14 suspects after Centurion armed robbery

The TMPD has called on the public to assist in locating 14 suspects linked to a violent armed robbery that occurred at the Zwartkop Self-Storage facility in Centurion on April 20.

This appeal follows the arrest of one suspect involved in the incident on the same day as the robbery.

According to MMC for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, 15 armed suspects stormed the Centurion facility, arriving in three vehicles, which included a white Toyota Quantum, a BMW 1 Series, and a VW Crafter.

The suspects held security personnel at gunpoint and robbed a member of the public of personal belongings, including a firearm and a cellphone.

They allegedly fled the scene shortly after the robbery.

“This was a serious infringement. It was a violent, co-ordinated criminal act directed at law-abiding residents going about their daily lives,” Coetzee stated.

Security personnel informed TMPD officers about the circumstances of the incident.

Coetzee noted that the TMPD Tactical Unit immediately launched a tracking and tracing operation based on information gathered at the scene.

The operation led officers to a residential property in Nellmapius, where one suspect was discovered hiding inside one of the identified getaway vehicles.

“A male suspect was found concealed inside one of the getaway vehicles and was subsequently arrested. Stolen property, including a cellphone and ammunition, was also recovered,” he confirmed.

Coetzee emphasised that the entire operation was conducted in accordance with legal and procedural requirements.

The MMC further stated that every step of the operation, from the initial response to the tracking and arrest, was executed within the bounds of the law.

He highlighted that the incident underscores the city’s firm stance on law enforcement and public safety.

“The City of Tshwane exists to serve residents, businesses, and visitors, with a core responsibility to maintain law, order, and safety across all areas. “Central to that mandate is the unwavering obligation to uphold public safety in every ward and precinct within our jurisdiction.”

He added that when this order is threatened by armed robbery, organised crime or violence, the city will respond with the full, lawful force of its enforcement capabilities.

While acknowledging that strong enforcement measures may not always receive universal support, the metro maintained that public safety cannot be compromised.

“Governance that subordinates public safety to political comfort is governance that has failed its residents. This administration will not make that choice,” added Coetzee.

Coetzee also highlighted the broader impact of such crimes, noting that armed robberies not only harm individuals but also disrupt local economic activity and undermine confidence in the city’s ability to maintain order.

“Each successful enforcement operation is a direct affirmation that Tshwane’s public safety infrastructure is functional, capable, and resolute.”

He commended TMPD Chief Commissioner Yolanda Faro and the Tactical Unit for their swift and professional response, stating that their conduct reflects the standard expected of law enforcement in the city.

Coetzee urged anyone with information about the remaining suspects to come forward through official channels.

“Community engagement on matters of public safety is welcomed and encouraged through proper, legal means,” he said.

He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to accountable, responsive, and decisive governance.

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