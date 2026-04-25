Residents urged to protect pets, following recent rescues

Two recent rescue incidents in Pretoria have highlighted the mounting pressure on animal welfare services, emphasising the vital role that residents play in safeguarding animals in their neighbourhoods.

On April 3, a puppy was rescued from a sewage line in Soshanguve Block A.

Under similar circumstances in Hammanskraal, on March 30, a kitten was saved from a stormwater drain at Kekana Gardens after a worried resident heard its cries and alerted the Tshwane SPCA.

Both animals, found in distress, survived thanks to swift action and the vigilance of the public.

Tebogo Maswanganye, general manager of the Tshwane SPCA, said that these incidents are not isolated, revealing that the organisation frequently handles numerous cases of animal distress.

“The Tshwane SPCA responds to about 15 to 20 cases of animals in distress, abandonment and under dire circumstances,” he said, referring to the number of cases handled on a daily to weekly basis.

According to Maswanganye, this issue has persisted for years with no signs of slowing down.

“Irresponsible pet ownership, lack of compassion and care for the animals, lack of financial means and lack of knowledge are some of the factors contributing to animals in distress,” he explained.

He further pointed out that the increasing number of cases puts additional strain on the organisation’s limited resources.

“As an NPO, this issue is continuing to cause a lot of impact on our staff members and the organisation at large. We are understaffed and our inspectors and drivers have to work tirelessly – more than they should,” he said.

Maswanganye also mentioned operational challenges, such as ageing vehicles and financial limitations, which further complicate rescue efforts.

“Our vehicles run all day and are currently on high kilometres. They are always broken and frequently at the mechanic, which causes a significant impact on the SPCA’s finances,” he shared.

In addition to emergency responses, Maswanganye identified deeper issues in communities that lead to animal neglect. He mentioned that some residents abandon pets when they relocate, often due to financial hardships, while others do not view animals as part of the family.

In response, the SPCA is urging residents to take responsible actions when facing pet-related challenges.

“The public is always encouraged to contact the SPCA, rather than abandoning their animals. They are also welcome to bring animals to the SPCA. We will never refuse to admit any unwanted animal or animal in need,” expressed Maswanganye.

For those experiencing disputes with neighbours regarding pets, Maswanganye recommended addressing the issue with respectful communication.

“Start by addressing the issue early and respectfully. A polite, face-to-face conversation often goes a long way,” he advised.

Residents who discover stray or injured animals are also urged to act responsibly.

“If residents find a stray or injured animal, they are encouraged to at least stay with the animal until help arrives and contact the SPCA for assistance,” he said.

Maswanganye stressed the importance of public engagement in tackling the ongoing crisis.

“Support the SPCA by donating to keep our inspectors on the road. Sterilise and vaccinate your pets, consider adopting or volunteering,” he encouraged.

As the number of cases continues to grow, the organisation insists that no animal in need will be ignored. However, lasting change relies on community actions.

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