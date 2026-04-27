Bluey and Bingo delight families at Woodlands Mall meet-and-greet

Woodlands Mall hosted a special meet-and-greet with the globally beloved animated characters Bluey and Bingo on Sunday.

The free event drew large crowds, with eager families queuing from as early as 08:00 to secure a spot to meet the popular Heeler sisters.

The meet-and-greet took place in two sessions, giving more families the opportunity to come face-to-face with the six-year-old Blue Heeler, Bluey, and her younger sister, Bingo.

PR manager Neke Ndlovu said the event aimed to create a memorable and accessible experience for families.

“They’re the Heeler sisters who’ve captured the hearts of families around the world, and now Bluey and Bingo are making an exclusive appearance in Pretoria, in association with PEP,” said Ndlovu.

Children were thrilled to interact with the characters, with many parents capturing the special moments on their phones while staff assisted in ensuring smooth interactions.

The event was carefully organised to accommodate the high turnout, with designated queuing areas between Starbucks and Tsonga, as well as snacks and beverages available for families waiting their turn.

Prams were also welcomed, making it easier for parents with younger children to attend.

Some of the children won vouchers by answering questions about Bluey, while others walked away with prizes after showing off their breakdancing skills.

Parents welcomed the event, saying it gave their children a chance to experience something memorable without the pressure of high costs.

Zingisa Damane described the meet-and-greet as well organised and worth the early start, saying, “Seeing our children’s excitement made the wait worthwhile.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel