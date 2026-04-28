Cable theft suspect caught in the act in Elardus Park

A suspect was caught in the act in Elardus Park, digging and cutting copper cables in the east on April 26, following a tip-off.

According to Bull Security spokesperson French Jooste, the incident happened at 21:00 when their control centre received a call from a resident who noticed unusual movement in the veld behind his property.

“Our control centre received a call from a vigilant client reporting suspicious activity in the veld behind his premises. Response units were immediately dispatched to the scene,” Jooste said.

He explained that upon arrival, security officers encountered challenges accessing the exact location.

“Access to the area proved difficult, but with the assistance of a neighbouring resident who granted access through his property, our officers were able to proceed and scale the wall,” he said.

He said once inside, officers discovered a suspect actively digging and cutting electrical cables.

“Our team found the suspect in the act of digging and cutting electrical infrastructure. When approached, he attempted to flee, but after a brief foot pursuit, he was successfully apprehended,” Jooste said.

He added that equipment used in the alleged crime was recovered at the scene.

“Digging and cutting tools were recovered, which further confirmed the nature of the offence,” he said.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the police for formal processing and arrest.

Jooste praised both the alert resident and the response team for their role in preventing further infrastructure damage.

“This arrest highlights the importance of community vigilance and rapid response. The client’s quick action, combined with our team’s commitment, ensured that the suspect was stopped before further damage could occur,” he said.

Jooste issued a strong warning to would-be offenders.

“Criminals must understand that crime will not be tolerated in our community. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents,” he said.