New North infrastructure brings hope for stable water and sanitation services

Residents of Winterveldt and Ga–Rankuwa are set to benefit from improved water and sanitation services as the Tshwane metro accelerates the rollout of key infrastructure projects in the area.

A multiparty coalition oversight visit was led by Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, accompanied by Deputy Executive Mayor and MMC for Finance Eugene Modise, MMC for Utility Services Frans Boshielo, and MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka.

The programme began in Winterveldt, where officials inspected progress at the bulk–infrastructure site camp. The project – central to improving water supply and sanitation in the area – is on track for completion within the current political term ending in November 2026.

Speaking during the visit, Alderman Maluleka said the initiative reflects the metro’s commitment to delivering services that directly affect residents’ quality of life. “We are focused on delivery that can be measured and verified, not only in plans, but in whether infrastructure is working and whether residents are receiving consistent services,” he said.

Key progress has already been recorded: a 20 megalitre reservoir and a 5.6km bulk water pipeline are largely complete. These developments are expected to stabilise supply, improve pressure – particularly in higher lying areas – and reduce the frequency and duration of outages. The project also includes the installation of underground piping, a cost-saving measure intended to improve durability and reduce long-term maintenance.

Construction of the 11.9km bulk sewer pipeline is still under way. Once finished, it should significantly reduce sewer spillages, protect the environment and improve the reliability of sanitation systems.

Beyond bulk works, the metro is extending household-level services. In Winterveldt Extensions 3 and 4, water and sanitation are being provided directly to approximately 1 274 households, giving residents access to water at yard or household level and safe, functional sanitation facilities.

Maluleka emphasised that infrastructure investment must translate into meaningful change. “Services must work consistently and reliably. This is about restoring dignity and advancing spatial justice, ensuring residents have fair access to water, sanitation and housing,” he said.

The programme is also contributing to local economic development. To date, about R15.8-million has been spent across 24 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), while the main contractor has created 85 jobs. A further 65 jobs have been generated through subcontractors, supported by R5.7-million in local labour spending. “In addition, R41-million has been allocated to subcontracting, broadening economic participation within the community,” Maluleka said.

The final leg of the visit was to Ga-Rankuwa Extension 10, where infrastructure installation has begun to support future housing development. The project is expected to unlock around 204 housing opportunities, ensuring new developments are supported by adequate services from the outset.

Mayor Moya said the work will help reduce pressure on surrounding communities and enable structured, sustainable growth. She said co-ordination across departments remains essential to ensure infrastructure systems function effectively, and that as projects near completion the focus will be on meeting delivery timelines so residents start to experience consistent, reliable services.

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