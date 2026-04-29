Pilditch Stadium welcomes international athletes

In a significant milestone for the metro, the Pilditch Stadium recently hosted the inaugural Simbine Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event.

The event, which took place on April 28, saw athletes compete in track and field events, including sprints, hurdles, middle distances and 4x100m relays for men and women.

Founded in 2020, the World Athletics Continental Tour is the annual series of international one-day track and field meetings outside of the Diamond League.

It serves as a platform for athletes to get their foot in the door to bigger competitions while earning world ranking points and having a chance to participate in the over $2-million (more than R33-million) in cash prizes up for grabs.

The Simbine Classic was founded by renowned South African sprinter Akani Simbine, and it aims to bridge the gap between African and international athletes by affording them the world-class platform to compete for global ranking points, which can qualify them for international competitions.

The Classic recorded a R1.46-million prize purse, with R50 000 for event winners – the largest ever for a track and field meeting in South Africa.

MMC for Community and Social Development Services, Palesa Modise, said the inaugural Simbine Classic marked a historic milestone for local athletics and positioned the city at the centre of a bold new chapter for track and field on the continent.

“As South Africa’s capital city, Tshwane reaffirmed its commitment to positioning itself as a leading destination for major sporting events that inspire communities, stimulate local economic activity and showcase world-class facilities. Hosting the inaugural and prestigious Simbine Classic further strengthened Tshwane’s growing reputation as a hub for athletics development and international competition,” Modise said.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme won the men’s 100m in 10.03s, while Muzala Samukonga of Zambia set a Zambian National Best in the men’s 300m with a time of 31.38s.

Akani himself clocked the fastest overall time in the heats (9.98s), but he was forced to ease up in the final due to an injury, finishing eighth.

Other notable winners included Leendert Koekemoer, who broke the South African U/20 record in the 400m, clocking 44.94s; Sara Kolak (Croatia), who won the women’s javelin with a 59.23m throw; and Murali Sreeshankar (India), who won the long jump title with a leap of 8.12m.

“The meeting delivered explosive sprinting, world-class field events and meaningful opportunities for local athletes, while contributing positively to the broader economy through tourism, hospitality and associated business activity. The hosting of this landmark occasion reflected the city’s continued commitment to supporting sporting excellence, strengthening partnerships and creating opportunities that elevate Tshwane’s standing on the global stage,” Modise added.

Following the Simbine Classic is the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 this weekend in Botswana, a critical qualifying event for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Notable stakeholders in attendance included Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, alongside members of the Mayoral Committee, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Lesufi asserted that the event highlights the growth of athletics in the province and its role in hosting world-class sporting events.

“This is a great opportunity for all involved because the future is about partnership, and the future is about rewarding those partnerships. I’m excited… they revamped this venue. I was here about three months ago and was a bit unsure of the capabilities to host such an event, but to come here and see it today in this top shape, it means partnership works. Also, to see the number of young people here competing is very inspiring,” Lesufi said.

Deputy Mayor and MMC for Finance, Eugene Modise, said that the landmark event signalled the growth the city and province are making and echoed similar sentiments regarding the youth’s participation.

“Beyond the world-class sprinters, what stood out most was the sight of over 1 500 children from underprivileged communities running on the very same track as Olympians. That is sport doing what policy alone cannot, making possibility visible to young eyes that need to see it. A packed Pilditch. International athletes. Global broadcast. Local pride. The economic and social value of events like this to the City of Tshwane is immeasurable. Well done to Akani Simbine for bringing the world home to Tshwane,” Modise said.

Watch here: https://x.com/i/status/2049142454297723110.

[WATCH]: Premier Panyaza @Lesufi presented medals to the top performers at the Simbine Classic, celebrating excellence on the track at Pilditch Stadium. South Africa’s own Akani Simbine powered to victory in the men’s 100m, leading a strong showing from Team South Africa, who… pic.twitter.com/CPglR2RfNI — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 28, 2026

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