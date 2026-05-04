Businesses beware: Scammers impersonating cop, SAPS warn

The SAPS in the Tshwane District has issued a warning to the public and business community, particularly guesthouses and accommodation establishments, about a scam involving the fraudulent use of a police officer’s identity.

According to police, criminals are using the identity of a captain attached to the Tshwane District Office, who serves as the Communication Co-ordinator (Captain Johan Van Dyk), to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the officer’s photograph was unlawfully taken from official and media platforms, digitally altered and circulated online using different names and a fake Persal (Personnel and Salary) number.

“These fraudulent details are being used by scammers to target guesthouses and accommodation facilities by pretending to make official police bookings,” said Sibeko.

She explained that the suspects typically contact establishments claiming to book accommodation for a group of six police officers.

She added that they allegedly inform the business that the officers will arrive late and request arrangements for after-hours check-in.

“The scammers then manipulate the establishment into purchasing airtime and loading it onto a mobile number, claiming it is needed for operational purposes and will be reimbursed upon arrival,” Sibeko said.

She stressed that this is a scam and warned businesses not to fall victim to such requests.

“SAPS officials will never request airtime, vouchers or any form of payment from individuals or businesses. No legitimate police booking requires upfront purchases or financial transactions of this nature,” she added.

Sibeko urged businesses not to act on telephonic requests involving money, airtime or vouchers, regardless of the rank claimed by the caller or the urgency of the request.

She advised establishments to verify any suspicious bookings directly through the nearest police station or official SAPS contact numbers.

She further warned the public to be cautious of individuals using police titles, particularly when communication takes place only via phone calls or messaging platforms.

“Do not rely on photographs or documents sent electronically as proof of identity, as these can easily be manipulated,” Sibeko cautioned.

SAPS has urged members of the public and businesses to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity.

“Anyone who may have been approached in this manner or has information related to the scam is encouraged to contact their nearest police station or call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” said Sibeko.

She added that SAPS remains committed to protecting communities and called on the public and businesses to work together in preventing crime and fraud.

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