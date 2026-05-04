Residents fume over month-long water leak

Residents in Hazelwood are growing increasingly frustrated as a persistent water leak at the corner of Hazelwood Road and 20th Street continues to gush unabated, despite repeated reports to the metro.

According to resident Carina Gauche, the issue has dragged on for weeks with little to no visible progress.

“For close to a month, the water has been pouring down the street and no one in [the metro’s] offices has done anything about it,” she said.

“Really, we have this much water and money to waste? Is there anyone still alive at your offices who can fix this?”

The ongoing leak has not only raised concerns about water wastage but has also contributed to the deterioration of road infrastructure in the area.

Gauche pointed out that several potholes, which were recently repaired, have already worsened following recent rains.

“A lot of potholes were fixed with such poor workmanship that they are now even bigger,” she added.

Gauche said she first reported the leak on March 29 and received a reference number the same day, but no action followed.

She also highlighted another unresolved leak.

“There is also a water leak on the pavement on 25th Street, closest to the corner with Justice Mahomed [Street], opposite Avis car rental. It was reported on February 12, and I also got a reference number for nothing,” she said.

She criticised the metro’s messaging around water conservation.

“The council keeps on posting things like they want to save water and fix water leaks, but they are not taking it seriously,” Gauche added.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller confirmed that the issue has been ongoing for months.

“It has been reported numerous times with no response,” she said.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Masigo confirmed that the matter was last attended to in March, when a technical team assessed the site, but repairs have yet to begin.

“The current status is that we are awaiting the appointment of a competent service provider to undertake the required repairs,” Mashigo explained.

He said the delay is due to structural challenges.

“The existing structure does not provide adequate working space to safely access and install the necessary fittings. Therefore, there is an inevitable need to reconstruct the valve chamber,” he said.

The Water and Sanitation Business Unit is responsible for the fault.

While a team has assessed the situation, Mashigo said a completion timeline remains unclear and will only be determined once repairs begin.

He added that the metro has not been able to measure the volume of water lost but is fast-tracking the appointment of a contractor and plans to pre-appoint service providers for future emergency repairs.

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