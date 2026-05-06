Alleged rape case of UP student under investigation

The SAPS has confirmed that a rape case is under investigation, with police currently searching for the suspect following an incident reported at one of the University of Pretoria’s student accommodation residences in Hatfield.

SAPS spokesperson Johan van Dyk said the alleged rape took place after a student attended choir practice at the Hatfield Campus on Lynnwood Road on the evening of April 25.

“It is alleged that the victim, a 21-year-old female student, attended choir practice, which ended at approximately 22:00. Thereafter, she remained on the premises,” said Van Dyk.

He said the complainant later went to a bathroom at around midnight, where she was allegedly followed by an unknown male suspect.

“It is further alleged that the suspect entered the bathroom stall, prevented her from leaving, and raped her,” said Van Dyk.

Van Dyk confirmed that the victim later returned to her student accommodation, where she informed a friend and the matter was subsequently reported to police.

“A case of rape was opened and the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to trace and apprehend the suspect,” he said.

The university confirmed that it is aware of the incident and said it was reported to both Campus Security Services and SAPS.

UP spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said the incident is understood to have occurred at a privately owned residence and that the institution is co-operating with authorities.

“The university is aware of an alleged incident of sexual assault reported to have occurred at a privately owned residence. The matter was immediately reported to Campus Security Services and the South African Police Service, who are investigating the allegations,” said Girraj.

He added that the university condemns all forms of violence and sexual misconduct.

“We are engaging with the parties involved and will continue to provide appropriate support where possible,” he said.

Girraj said the university would not comment further while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

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