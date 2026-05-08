Elderly couple killed in horror accident near Rayton

An elderly couple, in their 70s, was killed in a horrific motor vehicle accident on the R515 near the N4 highway in the Rayton area of Pretoria on Friday morning.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the accident was reported just before 10:00.

“Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10:00, where members found one of the victims lying next to a vehicle, already declared dead.”

It furthermore said the second person was found critically injured and trapped inside the wreckage.

Firefighters from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services used specialised hydraulic rescue equipment, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to free the patient while paramedics provided Advanced Life Support care.

“Once freed, the patient’s condition rapidly deteriorated, and they went into cardiac arrest. Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, the person was declared dead on the scene.

“The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital.”

The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

VEMRU added that multiple emergency services, including ER24, Netcare 911, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, assisted on the scene.

“VEMRU extended its condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Also read: Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

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