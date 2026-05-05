Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

A Pretoria mother has paid tribute to her 25-year-old son, Phillip, who died following a crash at the intersection of Steve Biko Road and Booysen Street on Sunday, May 3.

Phillip’s mother, Frieda, described him as a passionate young man with a big heart who touched many lives.

“Phillip was so loved, and if you knew him, you would know he was like a ray of sunshine,” she said.

He was one of three children and leaves behind his parents and two older brothers. Phillip attended Laerskool Mayville and Hoërskool Wonderboom, and both schools posted tributes in his honour, remembering him for his smile, positive spirit and bravery.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Van Dyk said a maroon Honda Ballade was travelling north along Steve Biko Road when a white Renault Kwid approached the intersection from Booysen Street.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Renault Kwid failed to obey a stop sign and collided with the Honda Ballade,” said Van Dyk.

Following the impact, the Honda Ballade veered off the road and struck a lamp pole head-on.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and the injured occupants were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Phillip, who was the passenger in the Honda Ballade, was later declared dead at the hospital. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were admitted for further treatment.

Van Dyk confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

According to a reliable source, Phillip was declared dead at the hospital at around 21:00, while Willie sustained critical injuries, including a brain bleed, a hip dislocation, a fractured pelvis and several other life-threatening injuries.

Frieda said her son strangely did not like speed or fast cars, and she could not say whether this was his first time at the Steve Biko illegal racing scene.

She said if anything should come from his death, it should be that illegal street racing stops.

“No other parent should have to endure the pain we are going through,” she said.

Frieda said Phillip loved playing cricket and that, despite being born a little person, he broke barriers in the sport.

She said they raised him like any other child, teaching him to face the world with confidence and independence.

“The world outside does not provide a small stove or small everything,” she said.

Frieda said Phillip’s father, who is also a little person, always taught him to embrace life with confidence, saying, “My child, laugh with people, not so that they laugh at you.” She added that this was their family’s motto.

For Frieda, this was part of what made Phillip so remarkable — he lived boldly, loved deeply and refused to be defined by his size.

Tributes have since streamed in on social media for Phillip, with friends and loved ones expressing shock and heartbreak.

In a public tribute, Frieda wrote that May 3, 2026, had been “burned into her heart”, saying she never imagined the previous Wednesday would be the last time she would hold her son, look into his eyes and tell him she loved him.

“My child, tonight I lost you, but I thank our Creator that you were lent to me for 25 years. You are and will always be my baby,” she wrote.

She said she had often prayed that she would never have to face the pain of burying one of her children.

“My beloved child, rest softly. Know that I love you endlessly,” she wrote.

The family is still finalising funeral arrangements, and details will be made public once confirmed.

“Everyone is welcome at his funeral. He was so popular, there will be a lot of people,” Frieda said.

She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying her thanks go out to every call, message, visit and act of love from family, friends, acquaintances and even strangers for their prayers.

Frieda also thanked everyone who was part of Phillip’s short but full life on earth.

Over the years, Rekord has reported on several crashes and deaths linked to illegal street racing on Steve Biko Drive.

Also read: WATCH: Illegal street race in Moot ends with biker crashing into bystanders

In the wake of Phillip’s death, Ward 54 councillor Elma Nel said concerns around illegal street racing on Steve Biko Road were not new.

Nel said she had been part of discussions and proposed solutions to curb and prevent street racing in the area for more than 10 years.

She said previous proposals included traffic-calming measures, such as rumble strips and speed bumps, to reduce speeding and make the road safer for residents and motorists.

Nel urged the community to reflect on these proposed measures and the long-standing concerns around illegal racing, especially after another family was left grieving.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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