Outcry as Modise escapes removal with ‘slap-on-the-wrist’ fine

Opposition parties in the Tshwane metro criticised the decision to fine Deputy Mayor and MMC for Finance Eugene Modise instead of removing him from office, following findings that he benefited financially from a municipal contract.

The DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) have both accused the ANC/ActionSA/EFF coalition of shielding Modise and undermining accountability.

Modise has been fined the equivalent of two months’ salary, believed to be not more than R200 000, after failing to declare his interest in a company conducting business with the municipality.

The sanction follows a forensic investigation commissioned by the Tshwane metro, which found that Modise failed to declare his interest in Triotic Protection Services, a company benefiting from a multimillion-rand municipal security tender.

Although Modise previously claimed he sold the company before becoming an ANC councillor in Tshwane, investigators found that he failed to provide a sale agreement confirming the transaction.

The forensic report further found that the company operates from a property owned by Modise and that he receives monthly rental income from it, which was also allegedly not disclosed.

Despite the findings, the coalition used its majority in council to support recommendations that Modise be fined rather than removed from office.

The mayor is accused of protecting Modise to keep her mayorship and protect the coalition from dissolving if steps are taken against him.

DA Tshwane spokesperson for Finance, Jacqui Uys, said the sanction was ‘wholly inadequate’ and amounted to little more than political protection.

“More than a year later, Modise is finally exposed, found guilty and the sanction is nothing more than a slap on the wrist,” said Uys.

According to Uys, the DA first raised concerns in November 2024 that Modise could be financially benefiting through Triotic Protection Services.

“In February 2025, we publicly called on the mayor to investigate Modise’s potential benefit,” she said.

Uys argued that the law is clear regarding public representatives benefiting from municipal contracts.

“Public representatives are expressly prohibited from benefitting financially from contracts with the municipality in which they serve,” she said.

She further accused Dr Nasiphi Moya of failing to act decisively despite allegedly sitting on the forensic findings for months.

“Modise’s political protection is not new. The mayor has, over many months, sat on the report of Modise’s guilt, failing to act,” Uys claimed.

The DA also alleged that Triotic Protection Services has been named at the Madlanga Commission as one of the entities benefiting from questionable municipal arrangements.

“Modise’s company has been named explicitly as one of the entities benefitting from these irregular arrangements and yet he remains MMC for Finance under the protection of Moya and the ANC,” she said.

Uys said the DA had opened a criminal corruption case against Modise and intended to submit additional evidence to the Hawks.

“We are not leaving this matter here,” she said.

She said the DA further uncovered corruption networks involving water tanker contracts, waste collection and security services allegedly linked to Modise.

“This information has been submitted to the Madlanga Commission to assist in its investigations into corruption in the city,” Uys added.

The FF Plus revealed it has formally approached Gauteng MEC for COGTA, Jacob Mamabolo, calling for intervention in the matter.

FF Plus councillor and Tshwane caucus leader, Grandi Theunissen, said the sanction imposed on Modise may conflict with provisions of the Municipal Structures Act, Municipal Systems Act and Municipal Finance Management Act.

“The governing ANC/ActionSA/EFF coalition itself admitted that Modise was found guilty of benefiting financially through his company from a municipal security contract,” said Theunissen.

He insisted that legislation requires councillors who financially benefit from municipal contracts to be removed from office rather than merely fined.

“The legislation clearly stipulates that a councillor who derives financial benefit from municipal contracts must be removed from office, and that a fine does not constitute a lawful punitive sanction in such circumstances,” Theunissen said.

Theunissen said the FF Plus has also requested that Mamabolo investigate councillors who voted in favour of the sanction.

“They, too, could potentially face accountability for supporting what the party views as an unlawful decision.

“The Freedom Front Plus unequivocally states that its councillors voted against the decision,” said Theunissen.

He added that the party would continue pushing for stricter enforcement of legislation and for all alleged irregularities to be referred to law enforcement agencies.

At the time of publication, the mayoral spokesperson had not responded to allegations that the coalition is protecting Modise.

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