Cold fronts heading for Gauteng – here is how Pretoria will be affected

Pretoria residents are expected to feel the impact of several strong cold fronts sweeping across South Africa over the coming days, with forecasters warning of colder mornings, gusty winds and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms as the systems move inland.

According to weather forecasters, although the cold fronts make landfall over the Western and Southern Cape, their effects often spread into Gauteng as colder air pushes across the interior. Pretoria is expected to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially during the early mornings and evenings.

Weather experts from VoxWeather previously warned that cut-off low-pressure systems and strong cold fronts can result in severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and localised flooding over Gauteng, including Pretoria.

While no snowfall is currently expected in Pretoria itself, the city could still experience bitterly cold conditions as icy winds move in behind the fronts.

Snow has already been forecast over mountainous parts of the country and Lesotho as the systems intensify.

Pretoria’s location on the Highveld also means temperatures can drop rapidly during winter cold fronts, especially overnight and during early mornings. The city has previously experienced temperatures below freezing during major winter systems.

Forecasters said residents should prepare for:

Very cold mornings and evenings

Strong and gusty winds

Possible scattered thunderstorms

Hail in some areas

Sudden temperature drops after sunset

The SPCA reminds all animal owners that pets and livestock are just as vulnerable to cold weather as humans.

With the extreme conditions expected, the SPCA recommends the following steps to ensure animals stay warm, healthy, and safe:

Bring Pets Indoors: If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most.

If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most. Use Warm Clothing: Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat.

Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat. Provide Warm, Dry Shelter: For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably.

For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably. Elevate Flooring: Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in.

Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in. Add Bedding and Blankets: Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold.

Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold. Protect Livestock: Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times.

Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times. Use Heaters With Caution: If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires.

If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires. Watch for Signs of Hypothermia: Symptoms include shivering, lethargy, whining, anxiety, and seeking warmth. If you notice any signs, get your animal inside immediately and consult a veterinarian.

Also read: Here are the SASSA payment dates for June 2026

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