Manhunt launched after robbery at former minister Naledi Pandor’s Pretoria home

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects involved in a house robbery at the home of former cabinet minister Naledi Pandor in Villieria.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Rekord that the incident took place on Friday night at around 21:30 at Pandor’s home in the northern region of Pretoria.

Mathe said three suspects wearing balaclavas allegedly forced entry into the property before holding the occupants at gunpoint.

“The suspects then ransacked the home and stole several valuables, including televisions, mobile phones and a laptop. After the robbery, the three fled the scene in the family’s vehicle,” she said.

According to Mathe, the stolen vehicle was later recovered in Mamelodi East, while investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

“Police are working around the clock to trace and apprehend those responsible.”

She added that Tshwane district commissioner Major General Samuel Thine is expected to visit the family to provide an update on the progress of the investigation, as well as on policing interventions aimed at tackling house robberies and other property-related crimes.

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