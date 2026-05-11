Moms spoiled rotten with local treats and treasures

Continuing a five-year tradition, Die Woelige Moot Market held a special Mother’s Day market on the first Saturday of the month.

Die Woelige Moot Market has held a market at Toutrek Park every first and last Saturday of each month for the last five years.

Organiser Teresa Stoltz says the market was initially a platform for locals who’d like to make a little extra by selling everything from clothing to food, toys for kids, arts and crafts, and everything in between.

The market also allows for attendees of the 2026 President League, primarily operating under the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, to take part in the shopping before the games.

“We started this market just to help other people earn something. People can’t get to work anymore, especially the elderly. So we started this market just so they can help themselves and sell for next to nothing what would usually be expensive at the shop,” Stoltz said.

The market typically features around 30 vendors, and looks forward to upcoming events including Woollies Day, Motor and Bike Day, a festival for Boere Sports, and water-themed events in the summer.

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