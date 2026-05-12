Crumbling roads and worsening traffic chaos in Pretoria east

Ward 101 councillor Malcolm de Klerk has raised concerns over worsening traffic congestion and the deteriorating road infrastructure in his ward.

The ward covers areas such as Silver Lakes, Boschkop, part of Olympus, part of Wapadrand, part of Pretorius Park, Lombardy Estate, Boardwalk Meander Estate and Kleinfontein.

De Klerk said the disregard for road rules and laws on several major routes in Pretoria east is also a serious concern.

According to De Klerk, Achillies Road, Silver Lakes Road, Graham Road, Boschkop Road, Catherine Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive have become increasingly difficult and dangerous for motorists to navigate due to potholes, ageing infrastructure and ongoing maintenance failures.

“These issues have been affecting motorists and commuters for months,” said De Klerk.

He added that traffic congestion has become increasingly severe, while alleged reckless behaviour by some taxi operators is further worsening safety risks on already strained roads.

“Non-compliance with road rules and taxis running rampant are contributing significantly to the congestion and creating dangerous situations for motorists and commuters,” he said.

De Klerk questioned the effectiveness of the city’s road maintenance programme, saying the condition of roads remains poor despite the metro previously stating that it produces its own asphalt and operates jetpatcher repair vehicles.

“Despite the city claiming to have the resources and equipment to address potholes, our roads remain riddled with them,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Tshwane metro confirmed that much of the road infrastructure in Pretoria east, including Silver Lakes Road, has reached the end of its design lifespan.

According to the metro, once roads exceed their intended lifespan, deterioration accelerates rapidly, often leading to repeated pothole formation even after repairs are carried out.

The impact has become increasingly visible across several eastern suburbs, including Silver Lakes, Moreleta Park, Garsfontein, Silverton, Lynnwood and Equestria, where residents say road conditions continue to deteriorate.

A stretch of Silver Lakes Road, between Ridge and Graham roads, is reportedly covered with more than 30 potholes, creating hazardous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.

Resident Kathy O’Connor said the deteriorating condition of Silver Lakes Road has become a major concern.

“While pothole repairs may provide short-term relief, the road has reached the point where substantial rehabilitation is needed,” she said.

O’Connor expressed doubt that the metro would prioritise a full upgrade of the road and suggested alternative community-driven solutions.

“A possible solution is the establishment of a City Improvement District (CID),” she said.

“A CID provides a community-driven model to address infrastructure projects such as road rehabilitation, while also supporting dedicated crime prevention and general upliftment of the area,” she explained.

Another resident, Michael Oosthuizen, described road conditions across Pretoria east as unacceptable and said potholes continue appearing faster than they are repaired.

“There are countless potholes throughout the east,” he said.

He singled out Catherine Road as being particularly problematic.

“Catherine Road in particular is currently terrible,” Oosthuizen said.

He added that community members and DA representatives had recently stepped in to repair several potholes themselves.

“The ward councillor and other DA members actually repaired four very big potholes in Ferreira Road on Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

“I am in the construction industry and the repairs were done extremely well by inexperienced, unpaid volunteers.”

Oosthuizen criticised the poor-quality municipal repairs and said underlying drainage issues are often ignored.

“Every time it rains, new potholes form and are patched at a cost. The repairs are mostly rushed and not done to specification. In many places, the issue is drainage, but this is never addressed,” he said.

He called on the metro to deliver on its mandate of service delivery.

The lifespan of arterial roads can vary significantly depending on traffic volumes, climate conditions and construction quality.

While residential roads may last between 15 and 20 years, heavily used arterial routes often require resurfacing and major maintenance much sooner, with preventative sealing needed every few years to reduce water damage and deterioration.

Rekord contacted the metro for comment, but by the time of publication, none was received.

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