Four arrested after shootout, high-speed chase in Pretoria

Four suspects were arrested after an armed business robbery in Pretoria escalated into a shootout with police, a high-speed chase and another exchange of gunfire at a suspected safe house.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident unfolded on August 2 after authorities received information about an armed robbery in progress at a BP filling station in Lavender Road.

Van Dyk said backup was requested after the suspects allegedly exchanged gunfire with SAPS members at the filling station.

Responding security members spotted a white Volkswagen Polo believed to have been used by the suspects and a high-speed chase ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly opened fire from the fleeing vehicle, prompting security personnel to return fire.

The chase continued along the R566 towards Rosslyn, where the Polo crashed.

One suspect was arrested, while three others allegedly jumped from the vehicle and managed to escape.

Van Dyk said information obtained following the arrest led the joint team to a suspected safe house.

Police and security members proceeded to the property, where they were allegedly met with heavy gunfire from several suspects armed with rifles and handguns.

Members entered the property and arrested another three suspects.

Despite the exchanges of gunfire, no injuries were reported.

Police recovered an R5 rifle, ammunition and an additional magazine at the property.

Police also recovered an ATM and a drop safe allegedly taken during the robbery. Both were reportedly found intact and had not yet been cut open.

Police also seized an undisclosed amount of cash, gloves, balaclavas, clothing, and false registration plates.

The operation recovered three vehicles, including the white VW Polo and a white Suzuki Ertiga allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

A white Ford Ranger, reportedly sought in connection with a July case registered in Thembisa, was also recovered.

The multidisciplinary operation involved Soshanguve SAPS, Pretoria North SAPS, Gauteng Provincial SAPS, Lapua Intervention Unit, Proshield Security, GAC Risk Solutions, Tracker Connect and Absa SVC Investigations.

Investigators processed the recovered vehicles and other evidence for further investigation.

Van Dyk said investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspects can be linked to other cases.

Also read: Four suspected hijackers nabbed with guns in Pretoria West

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.