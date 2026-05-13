Beloved Phillip Bezuidenhout laid to rest in Pretoria

A packed church gathered in Pretoria on Wednesday as family and friends celebrated the life of Phillip Bezuidenhout, remembered by loved ones as a young man with a “big heart” and a “ray of sunshine”.

Phillip was laid to rest following a funeral service held at the AGS Herlewingsentrum in Parktown Estates, where family, friends, classmates and community members came together to honour his life.



Photos of Phillip were displayed on screen and photos in the church as the song Jealous of the Angels played while his coffin was carried into the service

The 25-year-old was remembered as a passionate young man who touched countless lives with his kindness, humour and positive spirit.

His mother, Frieda, previously described him as “a ray of sunshine”, while tributes from friends and former schools painted a picture of someone deeply loved by those around him.

Watch the funeral here:

Phillip attended Laerskool Mayville and Hoërskool Wonderboom, with both schools sharing heartfelt tributes following his death.

Laerskool Mayville described Phillip as a “true legend” of the school, saying his courage and positive spirit inspired the creation of the school’s Hart en Gees trophy.

Phillip, who was born a little person, was also remembered for breaking barriers in cricket and refusing to let his size define him.

His father, Tommy Bezuidenhout, said the family always taught Phillip to embrace life with confidence.

“My child, laugh with people, not so that they laugh at you,” was the family motto, Frieda said previously.

Phillip died following an accident at the intersection of Steve Biko Road and Booysen Street in Gezina on May 3.

His death reignited concerns around illegal street racing in the area, with his family publicly pleading for the racing to stop.

Frieda said the only legacy she wants for her son is for illegal street racing to end so that no other family has to experience the same heartbreak.

Friends and loved ones accompanied the family to Zandfontein Cemetery following the service, where Phillip was laid to rest.

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