VIDEO: New footage shows seconds before fatal Steve Biko Road accident

A newly surfaced video of the fatal Steve Biko Road crash appears to challenge earlier claims that the driver of the white Renault Kwid skipped a stop sign before the collision that claimed the life of 25-year-old Phillip Bezuidenhout.

Earlier reports from the accident scene suggested that the Renault Kwid had failed to stop at the intersection of Booysen Street and Steve Biko Road before colliding with the maroon Honda Ballade in which Phillip was a passenger.

However, the newly surfaced footage appears to show the Kwid lingering at the stop sign before attempting to cross Steve Biko Road. Another bakkie from the opposite side street can also be seen crossing the intersection safely moments before the Kwid proceeds into the roadway, and the crash occurs.

Watch the video here:

According to police, the Honda Ballade was travelling north along Steve Biko Road when the collision occurred at the intersection with Booysen Street.

Following the impact, the Ballade veered off the road and crashed head-on into a lamp pole. Phillip was rushed to the Moot hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, while both drivers sustained serious injuries.

Also read: Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

Friends of both drivers have since indicated that they are recovering at home. Friends of Honda Ballade driver Willie Momberg confirmed that he is no longer in the hospital, while social media comments from the sister of the Renault Kwid driver also indicate that he is recovering at home.

Both parties have been approached for comment, but no response has been received by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Phillip have been confirmed, with his family opening the service to all who knew him. The funeral will take place on May 13 at the AGS Herlewingsentrum in Parktown Estates, Pretoria, where friends, family and community members are expected to gather to honour his life.

Also read: ‘Everyone is welcome’: Family shares funeral details for Phillip



Phillip’s mother, Frieda said she received messages on Sunday evening from people telling her that Steve Biko Drive was unusually quiet.

Illegal street racing in the area has been taking place for years, with residents and local councillors repeatedly raising concerns over the danger it poses to motorists, spectators and nearby communities.

Police could not yet provide more information on the latest developments in this case.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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