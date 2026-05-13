Four arrested in Pretoria North motorcycle theft crackdown

Four suspects allegedly linked to a string of motorcycle theft cases were arrested during the early hours of May 12, following a joint operation involving SAPS and private security companies in Pretoria North.

The operation, which took place shortly before 01:00, involved the SAPS Tshwane District Stabilisation Task Team, Sinoville CPF, and private security companies.

According to ProShield’s Drone Unit, the security teams received intelligence from GAC Security regarding a suspicious vehicle, believed to be connected to recent motorcycle thefts that have been occurring in Pretoria North during the early hours of the morning.

The vehicle was discreetly monitored before members attached to the SAPS Tshwane District Stabilisation Task Team conducted a stop-and-check operation.

During the operation, three suspects allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Mark Surgeon of ProShield Security said two suspects were apprehended after a short chase while another suspect managed to escape temporarily.

Authorities later confirmed that four suspects were arrested in total.

“Various breaking implements were also recovered during the operation. Information gathered at the scene reportedly linked both the suspects and the vehicle to previous motorcycle theft cases in the area,” said Surgeon.

He said all four suspects were handed over to SAPS Pretoria North for further investigation. The suspect vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

“This operation once again shows the importance of intelligence sharing and strong co-operation between all role players involved in crime prevention.

“The successful arrests are the result of teamwork, rapid response and proactive monitoring,” said Surgeon.

He added that criminal activity affecting communities in Pretoria North remains a priority for both private security and law enforcement agencies.

The investigation into the suspects’ possible involvement in additional motorcycle theft cases is continuing.

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