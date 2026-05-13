Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

A 12-year-old Pretoria girl, Kira Meyer, is in a coma after falling from her electric scooter on Sunday afternoon.

She is a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield. According to her mother, Angelique, the family had been spending Mother’s Day together when Kira asked to go scooter riding with her stepfather inside their residential complex.

Kira was wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

Her mother told the media that Kira had been riding scooters for years and was experienced.

In the post, Angelique said Kira was involved in an electric scooter accident on Sunday afternoon and sustained a brain injury. She was airlifted to Milpark Hospital, where she remains in a coma in ICU.

Angelique said the brain scan did not bring good news, but the family believes God is in control.

She asked people to pray with them.

Support has been pouring in from all sides, with family, friends and acquaintances sharing prayers and encouragement on social media.

Meanwhile, friends and family have asked the community to join them in prayer for little Kira Meyer at 08:00.

Jesus se Radiostasie, which has around two million listeners, will also be praying with the family at 08:00 this morning.

Those who can are encouraged to tune in and pray along, or to take a moment wherever they are to pray for Kira.

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