What's On in Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Ukama @ Pro Arte Alphen Park – May 13

Join Pro Arte’s Drama Production to see their talented learners work. Come support the arts, enjoy an evening of entertainment, and celebrate the creativity and passion of our performers. Starts 18:15 for 18:30. 012 460 622. Tickets at the door. Cash only.

THURSDAY

A Night with Nataniël @ Silver Lakes Farm Hotel

Featuring pianist Charl du Plessis and bassist Werner Spies. The evening also includes a special performance by Saxophonist Brendan Ross. Join an evening of entertainment, storytelling, and music. South African icon Nataniël takes the stage for a night of music and his unique storytelling. Your ticket includes a 3-course dinner prepared by the venue. In aid of Uniek Remediërende Sentrum. Age restriction: 14. Start 18:00. Tickets on seatme.co.za. 071 686 7733 or 064 852 6512.

Exhibition – Beauty with Brains @ Alliance Francaise de Pretoria, Sunnyside

A mixed-media portrait exhibition by Yan Kisongo, honouring iconic women intellectuals who have shaped thought, culture, and society. Guest speakers: Néné Mupwala, Nozipho Tshabalala, and Sifa Lukalu Tshiswaka. Join for an evening where art meets intellect, and creativity sparks meaningful conversation. Start 18:00. Tickets: pta.alliance.org.za. 012 343 6563

FRIDAY

Netcare Montana Hospital Blood Drive @ corner of Dr Swanepoel & Rooibos Street

Roll up our sleeves and donate blood. Be a hero, it’s in your blood! Start: 08:00–15:00. 012 523 3255.

Night Market @ Pretoria Botanical Garden

Whether you’re coming to shop, eat, explore movies, or simply enjoy the evening, there will be something for everyone: Family market, stalls, beer garden and entertainment. Start 16:00–22:00. 012 843 5000.

SATURDAY

Centurion Mall Chess Championship @ Centurion Mall

All sections will be rated by Chess SA. Format: 5 Rounds Swiss Tournament with time control of 60:60 + 30 seconds/increment. Entries close May 14. Enter: https://www.cognitoforms.com/TshwaneChessRegion/_2026CenturionMallOpenChessTournament. Starts 09:00. 012 663 1702 or WhatsApp 064 604 2063.

Oesdag 2026 @ Loftus Versveld Stadium D Field

The 14th Mopane Oesdag is here and we’re bringing some a-maize-ing vibes! Over 18s only. Line-up: Appel, Zaan Sonnekus, Straatligkinders, Gstring, Austin Cassim and DJ Dexter. ALL FESTIVAL TICKETS INCLUDE A GAME DAY TICKET TO THE VODACOM BULLS vs BENETTON match. Tickets at Howler.co.za. Start 12:30–22:00. Enquiries: mopane.marketing@tuks.co.za

S.A.S. Super Arm Series @ corner of Lavender & Braam Pretorius, Annlin

An action-packed ARM WRESTLING EVENT featuring the one and only Willie Botha! Anyone can participate: Men, ladies and juniors. Right arm only. Cash & prizes up for grabs. Start 08:00–15:00.

SUNDAY

Jannie du Toit & Vriende – Gigs for Good @ Pierneef teater

Hierdie geleentheid ondersteun die National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) en bring ’n middag van betekenisvolle musiek en samesyn. Ander kunstenaars: Legacy, Esté Gross, Chanie Jonker, Fearika Heyns, Gisela de Villiers, Gertjan Holtzhausen en Annelie du Plessis-Hoberg. Bespreek by info@pierneefteater.co.za of WhatsApp 072 460 5568 en maak so ’n verskil in die lewens van persone met gestremdhede. Tyd: 15:00.

COMING SOON

Jakkals & Wolf Skattejag @ Laerskool Louis Leipoldt, Polsslag Voortrekker Saal – 23 Mei

Kom deel in ’n opwindende aand vol storie, avontuur, plaaspret, leidrade, kettieskiet, stokbrood en heerlike potjiekos. Tyd: 13:00–20:00. Bespreek: https://forms.gle/8Q4uou9HnK2M8Rp9A. Navrae: Anel 083 375 7309.

Liefnis-Woud Speelskool Potjiekos & Aandmark @ 1017 Ben Swartstraat, Villieria – 23 Mei

Kom geniet ’n heerlike aand van lekker potjiekos, goeie geselskap en lewendige musiek, alles vir ’n baie goeie doel! Tuin en Adan tree op. Kaartjies op Quicket. Tyd: 17:00–22:00. Magda 082 652 5747.

Rock star Interactive Drumming @ Drosdy Hall, 5 Umgazi Street, Ashlea Gardens – May 23

Get ready for an evening of rhythm, laughter, and great vibes! Join us for a fun Interactive Drumming Experience hosted by Brothers in Beat. No experience needed… just bring your energy and enjoy the beat! When everyone drums along to music we all know and love, the atmosphere becomes electric. For one evening, you might just feel like a rock star! Also: Bonfire. Start 18:00–22:00. WhatsApp 081 632 1258.

Simfonia Juventi Gala Concert 2026 @ ZK Matthews Hall, Unisa – May 23

The orchestra, currently under the baton of Mr Eddie Clayton, consists of 80 members of, mainly high school learners across the various regions of our country. The Gala Concert is the highlight of the orchestra’s year, featuring works by the great masters such as Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Strauss and music from the movies. Tickets on tixsa.co.za. Start: 19:00. 012 880 2635.

Rise Irene Open @ Irene Country Club – May 24–31

World-class professional tennis, the open is an official ATP Challenger 50 event. For the first time in years, tennis fans will get to experience local and international rising stars, elite competition, and incredible energy right here on home soil! Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: hello@noboundaries.co.za. Start 08:00.

Kamers/Makers @ Central Square Menlyn Maine – May 27–30

A kaleidoscope of creativity. Discover over 180 talented makers bringing you fashion, jewellery, homeware, art, skincare, gourmet food, and so much more, all proudly handmade, all proudly local. Tickets: www.kamers.co.za Start: 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: info@kamers.co.za.

Sakekongres 2026 @ Capital Hotel School, 919 Stanza Bopabestraat, Arcadia – 27 Mei

Dawie Roodt is die hoofspreker asook verskeie bekwame vroue om waardevolle inligting oor te dra rakende relevante sake wat ons kan bemagtig. Bespreek by Nerissa 0637016403 voor/op 22 Mei. Tyd: 09:30–13:00.

Karnaval AGS Lofdal Gezina @ 645 Ben Swartstraat – 30 Mei

Kosstalletjies, Fil-I-Pense Deli, kinderteater, karnavalspeletjies en vlooimarkstalletjies. Tyd: 09:00–14:00. Kerkkantoor: 012 331 2844.

Tequila & Mexican Food Festival @ Silver Lakes Farm Hotel – May 30

Journey into agave heaven! NO under 18s. Live music: Die Heuwels Fantasties, Jack Parow, Droomsindroom, Desmond and The Tutus, Gstring, Saxby Twins, Wim Die Blixem and more. Massive themed tequila bars, speciality margarita stations, beer gardens and loads of food vendors. Start: 11:00–21:00. Tickets at howler.co.za. Enquiries: rudolf@eventspecialists.co.za. 064 852 6512

uRun+ Skosanna Legend Race @ Menlyn Park Shopping centre – May 30

Distances: 5/10/21.1km. This exciting road running event celebrates Youth Development and the legacy of legendary runner Enoch Skosana while bringing together athletes, community, and running enthusiasts for a high-energy race day in the heart of Pretoria. Start: 21.1km half-marathon at 06:30, 10km race at 06:45, and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Pre-entries close on May 27. Tickets: racepass.com. Collections in store (Menlyn Sky) on May 28 & 29. 012 764 9600.

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