Budget woes stall traffic light repairs

Due to ongoing theft and vandalism, critical staff shortages, and budget constraints, the metro’s ability to repair and maintain traffic lights effectively across the city has been severely impacted.

This comes amid increasing concerns in Centurion, particularly regarding two problematic intersections in Zwartkop and Die Hoewes, where traffic lights have remained non-operational for extended periods.

These outages have created ongoing safety risks for motorists, contributing to traffic congestion, confusion, and near-misses on busy routes.

The metro has reported that 36 vandalised intersections currently require full reinstatement at an estimated cost of about R800 000 per intersection.

However, existing budget allocations are insufficient to address the growing backlog.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the traffic light at the corner of West Avenue and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive South in Die Hoewes has been out of service since 2024.

According to Mashigo, the issue began with a power supply interruption reported to the city’s electricity department while the traffic signal infrastructure was still functional.

“However, the prolonged power outage left the infrastructure vulnerable to theft and vandalism, resulting in extensive damage that now requires a full reinstatement of the traffic signal system,” he said.

Mashigo explained that the technical assessments conducted at the intersection revealed that the vandalised power supply infrastructure must first be rebuilt by the city’s electricity department before the traffic signal itself can be restored.

He added that the cost of repairs is comparable to installing a completely new traffic signal system.

Although no confirmed accidents or incidents have been formally recorded at the intersection, Mashigo stated that the metro has requested point-duty personnel during morning and afternoon peak periods to assist with traffic control and improve road safety.

“There is currently no dedicated security response for municipal infrastructure, which has led to frequent cable theft and repeated vandalism of newly repaired or replaced infrastructure shortly after restoration.”

He also pointed to ongoing difficulties in filling critical technical positions, saying maintenance teams are largely limited to reactive repairs instead of conducting preventative maintenance.

“Reinstating a vandalised intersection costs approximately R800 000 per site, while the current annual budget is mainly allocated for minor repairs across 1 001 intersections. This funding is insufficient to cover the reinstatement of all vandalised intersections,” Mashigo explained.

“At this stage, repairs are unlikely to be completed within the current financial year due to existing budgetary limitations and competing infrastructure priorities,” he added.

He also warned that if additional funding is not secured, the metro may be forced to convert severely vandalised intersections into all-way stop-controlled intersections as an interim safety measure.

Ward 78 councillor Peter Sutton, whose ward includes areas such as Clubview South, Hennopspark, Bronberrick, Zwartkop, and the Centurion CBD, expressed growing concern over the increasing number of non-functional traffic lights in Centurion.

Sutton highlighted a similar issue at the intersection of Migmatite and Hendrik Verwoerd drives in Zwartkop, where a traffic light remained out of service for over a year due to vandalism.

While the traffic light was eventually repaired, it was vandalised again shortly afterwards.

“A community meeting with municipal officials was held last year to address concerns about ongoing infrastructure failures and road safety risks. During the engagement, officials committed to repairing the traffic light and indicated it would form part of a broader project.”

Sutton added that the community was granted permission to install a protective cage around the controller box once repairs are completed, with additional assistance from local security companies to protect the infrastructure and reduce future vandalism.

Residents have raised additional concerns about the dangers posed by faulty traffic signals in busy areas, particularly at the intersection of West Avenue and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive.

Sutton noted that prolonged delays in repairs have led to an increase in accidents and near-misses, especially involving motorists unfamiliar with the area.

He also referred to a recent accident at one of the affected intersections in his ward, where a driver reportedly assumed the intersection functioned as a four-way stop due to the non-operational traffic light. This misunderstanding resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

“Functioning traffic lights are essential for road safety. Past incidents linked to faulty signals have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Maintaining traffic infrastructure should remain a non-negotiable priority, as failures not only disrupt traffic flow but also place lives at risk.”

Ward 69 councillor Cindy Billson described the non-functional traffic light at the corner of West Avenue and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive as an example of the municipality’s growing infrastructure crisis.

Billson noted that the intersection carries high traffic volumes, and the prolonged outage has directly affected traffic flow, increased commuter frustration, and created serious road safety concerns.

Speaking from personal experience as a road user, she recounted witnessing multiple near-misses and dangerous situations caused by the absence of a functioning traffic signal.

While the city has indicated that budget constraints may delay repairs beyond the current financial year, Billson argued that residents cannot be expected to adapt to failing infrastructure.

“Traffic lights, roads, water systems, and streetlights are not luxuries. They are part of basic service delivery and public safety,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of proactive maintenance.

“The metro’s infrastructure maintenance backlog is becoming increasingly visible across the city, with residents continuing to pay rates and taxes while critical infrastructure deteriorates due to poor planning, budget pressures, and a lack of preventative maintenance.

“Going forward, the city needs to prioritise the repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure before smaller failures escalate into major public safety risks,” added Billson.

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