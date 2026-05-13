Waltloo facility maintenance plan in place, metro insists

The Tshwane metro says refurbishment and maintenance work is currently underway at the Waltloo Drivers Licensing and Testing Centre (DLTC).

This comes after mounting complaints from residents and motorists about deteriorating conditions at the facility.

Residents criticised the Tshwane metro on how it was managing the site, describing the facility as neglected, unsafe, and poorly maintained.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo acknowledged concerns raised by the public regarding the condition of the centre but insisted that maintenance interventions are ongoing.

“The metro acknowledges the concerns raised regarding the deteriorating condition of the Waltloo Licensing Centre. Routine and preventative maintenance is conducted periodically to address deterioration and ensure that the facility remains functional,” Mashigo said.

According to Mashigo, refurbishment of the facility has already commenced, with priority currently being placed on interior office spaces to address structural and operational defects.

“Additional upgrades will be implemented in phases, subject to approved budgets and procurement processes,” Mashigo explained.

The Mashigo further confirmed that an approved maintenance plan is in place for the site, including repairs to damaged road surfaces and potholes that have become a major source of frustration for motorists visiting the facility.

He said signage upgrades at the centre have been scheduled for the 2026/27 financial year and have already been included in the metro’s procurement plans.

“Plumbing-related problems, including burst pipes highlighted by residents, are being attended to on an as-needed basis.”

Mashigo said the public toilets have since been repaired, after complaints that customers had no ablution facilities due to poor maintanace and are clean.

“The public ablution facilities have been repaired and are cleaned daily by dedicated cleaning staff,” he said.

Mashigo added that the site is maintained daily by a dedicated maintenance team and that grass-cutting operations were recently completed as part of the metro’s ongoing maintenance programme.

Mashigo also moved to reassure residents regarding health and safety concerns at the facility.

“The metro convenes quarterly Occupational Health and Safety meetings, during which no serious Occupational Health and Safety concerns have been raised,” he said.

He added that a dedicated Occupational Health and Safety Unit exists within the municipality to address concerns reported at municipal facilities.

Mashigo said all identified openings in the security palisade fence were closed during 2025 as part of the metro’s efforts to improve security at the facility.

Regarding informal traders and allegations involving ‘runners’, Mashigo said no formal complaints had been reported directly to management at the centre.

“To date, no incidents involving informal traders have been formally reported to the Deputy Director’s office at Waltloo. Should such incidents arise, they will be addressed immediately by management in accordance with municipal by-laws,” he said.

Mashigo confirmed that the Waltloo Licensing Centre falls under the oversight of the metro’s Licensing Operational Support and Compliance Management Unit, which is responsible for day-to-day management and maintenance of the facility.

Residents recently complaints about deteriorating infrastructure at the facility, including faded road markings, damaged signs, broken fencing, leaking pipes and poor sanitation conditions.

The condition of ablution facilities has also remained one of the biggest concerns repeatedly raised by motorists and residents visiting the centre.

Resident Marco Nel recently drew attention to the issue after describing the facility on social media as an ‘abandoned dump’ following his first visit there in nearly 10 years.

“I was completely shocked. The place looks neglected and unsafe,” Nel said.

He criticised the poor condition of the internal roads and testing areas, saying it was unacceptable for a facility responsible for testing roadworthy vehicles and learner drivers.

“This is a testing facility, but the infrastructure looks like it has been abandoned for years,” he said.

Nel also highlighted concerns about faded stop signs and road markings within the testing grounds.

“This is where learner drivers are assessed, yet many of the road signs and markings are barely visible,” he said.

The Silverton Police have previously warned motorists against paying money to unofficial individuals operating around the testing centre.

The police previously warned that the Waltloo testing grounds operate as a cashless facility and cautioned residents against engaging with people offering illegal assistance.

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