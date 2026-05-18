Next generation of chess players battle it out

What started with around 33 registered players quickly grew into an event welcoming well over 100 participants, a strong sign that chess culture is thriving and evolving.

Despite the silence that filled the playing area, the atmosphere was intense. Every move mattered. Players sat deep in concentration, hands on foreheads, eyes locked onto the board as they calculated their next decision. The tension was unmistakable.

The Centurion Mall Open Chess Championships brought together players of all ages and backgrounds. Young children faced off against fellow competitors with remarkable confidence, while mixed-age divisions saw teenagers, adults, and experienced players competing side by side.

One of the standout moments of the day was seeing just how universal the game has become. High school students spent hours fully invested in their matches, proving that chess is no longer viewed as just an ‘old man’s game’.

Stylish teens, young children, parents, and seasoned competitors all shared the same space, united by strategy and competition.

THE PROUD PARENTS GALLERY

Families and supporters quietly gathered around the matches, watching intently as friends, siblings, and children battled through multiple rounds. There were moments of celebration, disappointment, and even a few tears from younger players after difficult losses – all reminders of how emotionally engaging the game can be.

THE WINNERS GALLERY

The event highlighted the growing popularity of chess in South Africa and the renewed interest in competitive play among younger generations. Organisers hope this will become a recurring championship, building on the strong turnout and enthusiasm seen at the inaugural event.

If this weekend’s response is anything to go by, chess is far from fading away. It is growing, evolving, and attracting a wider audience than ever before.

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