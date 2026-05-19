Pedestrian killed in early morning Centurion accident

A pedestrian was killed in Centurion on Tuesday morning after a vehicle veered off the road following a collision between two cars at the Jean Avenue and N14 highway on-ramp intersection.

According to Cert-SA, emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after 06:30 and found that one of the vehicles had struck the pedestrian and a traffic light after the impact.

“Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, while police have opened an investigation into the fatal accident.”

It furthermore said that the police will investigate.

“We would like to thank all responding services for their assistance on scene, including South African Police Service, Monitor Net, Precision Towing, First Help Towing, ER24, Emergency Medical Solutions, FunCure, and all other emergency services involved.”

Also read: Here are the SASSA payment dates for June 2026

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