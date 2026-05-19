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Pedestrian killed in early morning Centurion accident

A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle veered off the road following a collision between two cars in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pedestrian killed in early morning Centurion accident
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning Centurion accident. Photo: Facebook/CERT-SA

A pedestrian was killed in Centurion on Tuesday morning after a vehicle veered off the road following a collision between two cars at the Jean Avenue and N14 highway on-ramp intersection.

According to Cert-SA, emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after 06:30 and found that one of the vehicles had struck the pedestrian and a traffic light after the impact.

“Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, while police have opened an investigation into the fatal accident.”

It furthermore said that the police will investigate.

“We would like to thank all responding services for their assistance on scene, including South African Police Service, Monitor Net, Precision Towing, First Help Towing, ER24, Emergency Medical Solutions, FunCure, and all other emergency services involved.”

Also read: Here are the SASSA payment dates for June 2026

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5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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