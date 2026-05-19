Pretoria North home seeks winter aid

As winter tightens its grip across Pretoria North, Huis Hermon is appealing to the community for support to help care for its vulnerable elderly residents during the colder months.

The old age home, which currently accommodates 86 residents between the ages of 59 and 97, says winter brings both health and financial challenges that place additional strain on the facility.

Huis Hermon manager Lize Strauss said winter often leads to serious illnesses among residents, many of whom already struggle with mobility and long-term health conditions.

“Many of our residents become ill, and it does affect our occupancy. When the occupancy lowers, it makes it more difficult for our financial results to be acceptable,” said Strauss.

She explained that nearly three-quarters of the residents are financially vulnerable and rely heavily on support from the home and donations from the public.

Strauss said essential items such as adult nappies, toiletries, washing powder, blankets, scarves, gloves, and warm clothing are urgently needed.

According to Strauss, the economic climate has also had a direct impact on the home’s ability to operate sustainably, with many families unable to afford accommodation fees.

“We get a lot of calls from people who just cannot afford our rates, and we are one of the less costly old age homes in Pretoria as a whole,” she said.

Apart from material donations, Strauss highlighted the emotional challenges elderly residents face during winter, particularly loneliness and social withdrawal.

“In winter, they are less mobile because it is cold, and that means they become weaker. Their mobility becomes less, and that affects their long-term health,” she explained.

Strauss said many residents prefer staying in their rooms during colder weather, resulting in reduced social interaction.

“We also need activity co-ordinators or volunteers to come and spend time with them, to read to them, because they become lonely,” she said.

She noted that even small gestures from the community can make a significant emotional impact on residents.

“It’s not that anybody is without blankets, but the value that a small gift like a blanket or scarf gives to that person is that they feel loved, remembered and cared for,” said Strauss.

The facility also cares for residents living with dementia, who interact with the rest of the residents and require ongoing emotional support and monitoring from carers.

Strauss praised the dedication of the home’s carers, saying they go beyond simply performing nursing duties.

“Our carers are really of a good standard and caring people. It’s not only a job or nursing job. We try to encourage caring,” she said.

Although the home has received occasional support from churches and volunteers who assisted with maintenance work and visits, Strauss said more consistent assistance is still needed.

“We urgently need to revamp our bathrooms. If people want to donate money towards that, or donate paint, towels or other supplies, it would really help,” she added.

Strauss encouraged community members to visit residents, spend time talking to them, read books or simply sit with them.

“We are all going to become elderly one day. I think the main concern for elderly people is loneliness and social withdrawal,” she said.

Reflecting on her role at the facility, Strauss said the smiles and small moments of joy from residents continue to motivate her despite the challenges.

“It’s all the feel-good stories. It’s seeing somebody feel touched and knowing that you added value to that person’s life,” she said.

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