Akasia petrol attack accused returns to court for bail bid

A 44-year-old Pretoria east man accused of setting another man alight at a business in Akasia is set to return to the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on May 22.

He is expected to apply for bail.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Raymond Mnisi briefly appeared in court on a charge of murder following the death of 44-year-old Tshepo Edward Kabini.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the incident allegedly took place on May 8 at a business in Akasia.

“It is alleged that during the day, Mnisi went to the deceased’s workplace and requested to see him. The two proceeded to the deceased’s office,” said Mahanjana.

A few minutes later, an argument allegedly broke out between the two men.

Mahanjana alleged that Mnisi then left the office, went to his vehicle and returned carrying a stick and a five-litre container of petrol.

“He allegedly locked the office door, poured petrol over the deceased and set him alight,” Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana said the accused allegedly unlocked the office and fled the scene shortly afterwards.

She stated that Kabini’s brother, who was also on the premises at the time, reportedly opened the office and rushed him to Dr George Mukhari Hospital for medical treatment.

“However, Kabini later succumbed to his injuries,” said Mahanjana.

The matter was reported to police by the deceased’s sister on the same day, leading to an investigation and the arrest of Mnisi at his home on May 14.

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