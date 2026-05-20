Rugby community pays tribute to long-serving Pretoria coach and mentor

The Pretoria Harlequins Youth Rugby Club is mourning the loss of Andrew Berry, a long-serving coach and mentor whose sudden passing on May 11 following a heart attack has left a deep void within the club and the broader rugby community.

He passed away at the age of 54.

Berry’s death has been described by those who worked closely with him as a devastating shock, bringing an abrupt end to a life dedicated to youth development, rugby structures and the personal growth of players across Pretoria and beyond.

Chairperson of Women’s Rugby at Harlequins Youth Rugby Club, Diane Fourie, reflected on Berry’s profound impact.

She said she first met him in 2013 when she joined the club as a Bulletjie rugby coach, at a time when he was serving as the youth club secretary.

She recalled how he quickly became a formative influence in her early coaching career, assisting her in obtaining her Level 1 coaching certificate and working alongside her for about five years in the club’s youth structures.

Their professional partnership deepened in 2018 when Berry became chairperson of the Youth Club and appointed Fourie as chairperson of women’s rugby within the youth structure.

She admitted that she initially resisted the role, but Berry saw the potential for growth in the women’s game and encouraged her to take on the challenge.

“He helped me find my feet, supported me throughout the journey, and played a significant role in creating and developing the pathway for women’s rugby within the club,” she said.

Fourie added that his guidance shaped not only her development but also the growth of the women’s rugby programme at Harlequins.

Berry’s influence at the club began long before these milestones. He started coaching youth rugby in 2001 and formally joined the Harlequins structures in 2012, dedicating more than two decades to the sport.

In 2014, he was recognised as Harlequins Youth Rugby’s ‘Most Loyal Person’ for his unwavering commitment and service.

“In 2023, he took on the role of vice chairperson of the Blue Bulls Women’s Rugby Association, and in 2024, he became the technical co-ordinator for the Blue Bulls Women’s U/16 to U/20 provincial structures.”

According to Fourie, summarising the impact of Berry’s contribution is difficult because he touched many lives in different ways.

“Andrew’s passion was changing lives, and he achieved that through rugby. He coached countless young boys, but he was far more than just a coach to them. For many, he became a mentor, a role model, and, in some cases, even the father figure they never had,” she said.

Fourie explained that Berry’s influence extended far beyond the rugby field. He shaped players into better individuals, not just better athletes.

“He had a rare ability to see potential in others long before they saw it in themselves. He used that gift to motivate, guide, and hold people accountable in equal measure,” she added.

Fourie also remembered his presence on the sidelines, describing how he gave his all during every match, whether youth fixtures, women’s games or provincial tournaments.

“Rugby was never just a game to him. It was about people, growth, and creating opportunities for others. He embodied what Harlequins stood for: passion, loyalty, development, and family. He never sought recognition; he simply wanted to make a difference and leave the club in a better position for future generations,” she said.

Fourie said Berry’s passing has left a big void within the Harlequins family and the wider rugby community.

She stated that he was regarded as a leader, a trusted figure of support, and someone many could rely on for guidance, encouragement, and belief.

“His absence will be felt deeply,” she said.

Fourie extended a heartfelt message of gratitude to Berry’s family, friends, former players, and the Harlequins community, thanking them for sharing him with the rugby world.

“Andrew’s legacy will live on through every player he coached, every life he touched, and every opportunity he helped create,” she said.

“He gave so much of himself to others and to the game he loved. Although he may no longer be with us physically, the impact he made will never be forgotten. May we continue to honour his legacy by carrying forward the same passion, dedication, and love for rugby and for people that he showed every single day.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel