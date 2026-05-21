Neighbour shot during armed house robbery in Kilnerpark

A Pretoria family was left traumatised after three armed suspects allegedly stormed into their Kilnerpark home, tied up two victims and shot a neighbour while fleeing the scene.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident allegedly took place on Sunday, 18 May, when the homeowner and his son were watching television at their Freeland Street home shortly after 19:30.

It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas entered through the front door and pointed firearms at the victims before forcing them to lie on the floor. Their hands were reportedly tied behind their backs while the suspects searched the house.

The robbers allegedly stole two cellphones, a flat-screen television and an undisclosed amount of cash before attempting to flee the property.

During the incident, the complainant’s son allegedly noticed a neighbour nearby and shouted for help. The suspects then reportedly ran outside and shot the neighbour in the leg before fleeing into nearby bushes.

Emergency services, including members of the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) and the Emergency Support Team, responded to the scene later that evening following reports of an armed house robbery.

According to PVES, security reaction officers had already begun administering emergency “stop-the-bleed” treatment when medics arrived. The injured neighbour was stabilised on scene before being transported to the hospital by the Gauteng Provincial Ambulance Service.

Police investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been confirmed at the time of publication.

The latest incident has also sparked concern among residents after unconfirmed reports surfaced of another shooting in the area within the past three weeks. Authorities have not yet officially linked the incidents.

Residents have also taken to social media following the incident, with some claiming this was the second shooting in the same street within three weeks.

One commenter alleged that another person was fatally shot in the area recently, while concerns were also raised about poor street lighting and people allegedly hiding in nearby bushes.

However, these claims have not yet been officially confirmed by the police.

Also read: Uber driver uses wheel spanner to brutally assault teenager in Kilnerpark

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