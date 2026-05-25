City plans shift from emergency tankers to permanent water solutions

The Tshwane metro says it is making progress in reducing reliance on outsourced water tanker services as part of a long-term plan to stabilise water supply systems across the city.

Metro mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the metro had inherited longstanding infrastructure and water supply challenges.

“When this administration assumed office, the city was already confronting longstanding infrastructure backlogs, ageing networks, growing demand pressures, high levels of water losses, prolonged instability across several supply systems and an overreliance on emergency interventions such as water tankering.”

His comments follow concerns raised by Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo, regarding escalating municipal spending on outsourced tanker services.

Mamabolo recently revealed that some municipalities in Gauteng had collectively spent as much as R264-million over three years on water tanker operations.

He urged municipalities to strengthen internal capacity by investing in their own tanker fleets instead of relying heavily on outsourced service providers.

“We are encouraged by the investments some municipalities are already making towards procuring their own portable water tankers,” Mamabolo said.

“While this is a welcome development, we believe more resources must be directed towards expanding these capacities, as outsourced tanker services continue to drive significant expenditure.”

In response, Mgobozi said its current strategy already aligns with the broader principles raised by the provincial government and forms part of the metro’s long-term operational and financial recovery plan.

“The city’s position remains clear: water tankers are a temporary intervention, not a permanent solution,” Mgobozi said.

“The long-term objective is to restore reliable water supply directly through the reticulation network and reduce dependence on emergency measures over time.”

According to Mgobozi, no formal directive has been issued by the Gauteng provincial government instructing municipalities to in-source tanker services.

However, he confirmed that intergovernmental discussions have focused on improving municipal operational oversight and reducing unsustainable expenditure linked to prolonged emergency interventions.

The metro currently operates more than 35 municipal-owned water tankers and plans to further strengthen its internal fleet capacity during the next financial year.

According to Mgobozi, tanker operations within formalised areas serviced by the Water and Sanitation Business Unit officially transitioned towards a more municipal-led operational model from April 1 this year.

“The city had already redirected approximately R110-million away from emergency tankering-related expenditure towards improving municipal capacity, pipe replacement projects and broader water infrastructure upgrades.”

He said the proposed 2026/27 budget reduces contracted tanker expenditure to about R126.7-million, representing a reduction of about 79% compared to previous peak expenditure levels.

Communities currently receiving varying levels of tanker support include Hammanskraal, Rooiwal, Sokhulumi and parts of Bronkhorstspruit, as well as localised areas experiencing intermittent water supply disruptions while infrastructure upgrades and network stabilisation projects continue.

Mgobozi said these emergency interventions remain temporary measures while long-term solutions are implemented through the Water Stabilisation Plan and the Water and Wastewater Master Plan.

Mamabolo said Gauteng CoGTA would continue engaging municipalities to monitor service delivery challenges and support corrective measures aimed at stabilising water supply systems across the province.

Through the Local Government Turnaround Strategy, the provincial government said it was working with municipalities and the national government to strengthen governance, improve infrastructure management and enhance service delivery outcomes.

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