Fewer violent crimes in north policing precincts

The latest quarterly crime statistics released by the SAPS show that several police stations in the north of Pretoria recorded decreases in violent and contact-related crimes between January and March this year.

The statistics, which reflect crimes reported at police stations across the country, indicate improvements in areas, including Akasia, Pretoria North and Sinoville, although certain crimes such as theft and property-related offences remain a concern.

In Akasia, contact crimes, such as murder, attempted murder, assault, rape and robbery, decreased by 21.9%.

The station recorded 19 attempted murder cases during the quarter. Cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) decreased from 113 to 89 cases, representing a 21.2% drop. Common assault cases also decreased from 169 to 155.

Robberies with aggravating circumstances showed a significant decrease of 37.8%, dropping from 193 cases to 120. Common robberies also declined from 50 to 25 counts.

Murder cases decreased slightly from 14 to 13, while carjackings dropped by 24 counts to 34 reported incidents.

Although several crimes showed improvement, sexual offences increased by 16 counts to 41 reported cases, including 34 rape cases recorded during the quarter.

Pretoria North police station also reported positive changes, with contact crimes decreasing by 18.9%.

Robberies with aggravating circumstances decreased from 57 to 38 cases, while assault cases decreased from 40 to 34. Assault with intent to cause GBH also decreased by six counts.

Rape cases dropped from seven to three, while one case of sexual assault was reported, remaining unchanged from the previous quarter.

Carjackings decreased from seven to five cases, and robberies at non-residential premises decreased from seven to four. Residential robberies also showed a slight improvement, decreasing from seven to six cases.

Some crimes increased in the Pretoria North policing area. Malicious damage to property increased by 12 counts to 61 reported cases.

Residential burglaries increased by 12 counts, while burglaries at non-residential premises increased to 15 cases.

Police also recorded an increase in detected crimes. Illegal firearm and ammunition possession cases increased from two to seven, while driving under the influence (DUI) cases increased by 12 counts from 91 recorded in the previous quarter.

In Sinoville, contact crimes decreased by 3.1% during the reporting period.

No murder cases were reported in the area during the quarter, while sexual offences decreased from five to four reported cases. Two rape cases were recorded.

Cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by nine counts, while carjackings dropped from four to two reported cases.

Common assault cases increased sharply from 40 to 50 cases. Common robberies also increased slightly from nine to 10 reported incidents.

Property-related crimes in Sinoville presented mixed results. Malicious damage to property decreased from 34 to 29 cases, while burglaries at residential premises decreased significantly by 14 counts to 39 cases.

Despite these improvements, theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased sharply by 20 counts, with 70 cases reported.

Police also detected four cases involving illegal firearms and ammunition, compared to two cases recorded in the previous quarter.

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