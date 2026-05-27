What's On In Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Kamers/Makers @ Central Square Menlyn Maine – May 27–31

A kaleidoscope of creativity. Discover over 180 talented makers bringing you fashion, jewellery, homeware, art, skincare, gourmet food, and so much more, all proudly handmade, all proudly local. Tickets: www.kamers.co.za Start: 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: info@kamers.co.za.

THURSDAY

CinéClub Un monde merveilleux – Alliance Française de Pretoria, 99 Rivier Street, Sunnyside

A charming and thought-provoking French Sci-Fi comedy film that blends humour and emotion while exploring our modern world. Through unexpected encounters and touching moments, the film invites us to reflect on connection, change, and what it truly means to live in a ‘wonderful world’. Starts 18:00. Enquiries: 012 343 6563 or WhatsApp 068 008 3516.

Steve Graham’s Pink Floyd Tribute @ Café Barcelona, 53 Thomson Street, Colbyn

Get ready for an unforgettable journey through the timeless music of Pink Floyd! Steve Graham brings you a sensational tribute show filled with electrifying performances, epic visuals, and classic hits, like you’ve never heard before. From Comfortably Numb to Wish You Were Here, Steve Graham delivers a tribute that’s as close to the real deal as it gets. Whether you’re a lifelong Pink Floyd fan or new to their legendary sound, this show promises to captivate your senses and transport you to another world! Bookings 012 430 2495. Starts 17:00–21:00.

FRIDAY

Gnostic Session with Jusko @ Crossroads Lounge, 3 Main Road, Irene

A psychedelic journey through sound, smoke, stars, and frequencies that make your soul leave its body for a quick cigarette break. Come drift between planets with us while the bass rewires your nervous system in the most elegant way possible. Dress expressive, bring good energy, and leave your earthly stress at the door. Starts 19:00–22:00. Enquiries: 068 790 6420.

Night Dive & Dinner @ Kimya Pool, 164 Nkwe Road

Come experience the magic of night diving in our heated indoor pool – warm water, dark waters, and a whole new underwater world waiting for you. A guided night dive experience. Authentic Egyptian-style chow. Torches available for anyone who prefers a little extra comfort in the dark. Whether you’re sharpening your skills or just curious to feel what night diving is like, this is the perfect, relaxed way to do it. Enquiries: 082 823 3394. Starts 16:00.

Outdoor Expo @ Idle Wild Country Estate, Centurion – May 29–31

Explore over 600 premium lifestyle brands, 7 expos (camp, adventure, lifestyle, auto, braai, garden and lifestyle fair), outdoor activities, delicious street food and live acoustic music. Tickets on Quicket. Enquiries: 083 268 9912. Starts 08:00

A Tribute to Smokie & Creedence Clearwater featuring Gareth James @ Café Barcelona, 53 Thomson Street, Colbyn

Get ready for an unforgettable night of classic hits with a sensational tribute concert celebrating the legendary sounds of two iconic bands, Smokie and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Join an electrifying performance that will transport you back to the vibrant 1970s, a decade filled with unforgettable music and timeless anthems. Gareth James’ passionate delivery and engaging presence promise to create an atmosphere of pure joy and nostalgia that will fill the venue with a sense of community and celebration. Doors open 17:00, show starts 19:00. Tickets on Quicket.

SATURDAY

Boeredag & Pannekoekfees @ Lavendar Kontrei Mark, Apache Ave, agter Obaro, N4 Wonderboom

’n Dag waar tradisie leef, kultuur blom en gemeenskap saamtrek! Volkspele & tradisionele danse wat ons geskiedenis laat herleef, Sweepklap en gratis boeresport vir die jongspan, Skaapkoppe & Skaap Afval – op bestelling by 082 490 3544, Handgemaakte produkte, plaasvars lekkernye, potjiekos, melktert, koeksisters, pap & kaiings en natuurlik… talle vars Pannekoek uitstallers! Eg Suid Afrikaanse smake… Live entertainment deur Hennie & die Kitaarkêrels. Tyd: 09:00–15:00. Navrae: 083 262 1947.

Karnaval AGS Lofdal Gezina @ 645 Ben Swartstraat

Kosstalletjies, Fil-I-Pense Deli, kinderteater, karnavalspeletjies en vlooimarkstalletjies. Tyd: 09:00–14:00. Kerkkantoor: 012 331 2844.

Moot Hub Lockhouse & Farm Corner @ Moot Lockhouse Park, corner of Terblanche & Codonia

Pony Rides. Interaction with the animals. Feeding the animals. Lovely food vendors and handmade goods. Lovely family outing! In die Moot gaan ons Groot! Starts 08:00–14:00. Melanie 082 700 9824.

Open Weekend @ Eugene Marais Park, 85 Van Wouw Street, Groenkloof

Hosted by Friends of Groenkloof and Klapperkop Nature Reserves. Take a quiet hike in nature and enjoy our precious, tiny piece of Magaliesberg. Entry is free and at your own risk. Dogs welcome on leashes. Francois WhatsApp: 082 854 7202. Time: 06:30–18:30.

Rooi 4 Orrelduo @ Gereformeerde Kerk Meyerspark, hoek van Nicolette en Emmarentia

Trek jou rooi skoene aan en kom geniet middag vol opwindende dansmusiek: van elegante wales en vrolike polkas tot sprankelende balletmusiek. Kaartjies beskikbaar by die deur. Navrae: 072 127 9979. Tyd: 16:00

Star Wars Inspired Weekend @ New World, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

New World Menlyn is turning into a galaxy of Saber builds, LEGO® finds, photo moments and fan-favourite specials for two action-packed days. Want to build your own sabre? Sabers will be available to purchase on the day, but stock is limited. Photo ops and fan moments with Cosplayers. Start: 09:00–15:00. Enquiries: 012 368 1104.

Street Store @ Doxa Deo Tshwane Central, Visagie Street

Pop-up clothing store, where less fortunate people have an opportunity to receive clothes that they can choose for themselves. Start: 07:00–13:30. Register on https://doxadeooos.churchsuite.com/events/ to volunteer to help out. Enquiries: zabeth.debeer@doxadeo.org

Tequila & Mexican Food Festival @ Silver Lakes Farm Hotel

Journey into agave heaven! NO under 18s. Live music: Die Heuwels Fantasties, Jack Parow, Droomsindroom, Desmond and The Tutus, Gstring, Saxby Twins, Wim Die Blixem and more. Massive themed tequila bars, specialty margarita stations, beer gardens and loads of food vendors. Start: 11:00–21:00. Tickets at howler.co.za. Enquiries: rudolf@eventspecialists.co.za. Enquiries: 064 852 6512.

uRun+ Skosanna Legend Race @ Menlyn Park Shopping centre

Distances: 5/10/21.1km. This exciting road running event celebrates Youth Development and the legacy of legendary runner Enoch Skosana while bringing together athletes, community, and running enthusiasts for a high-energy race day in the heart of Pretoria. Start: 21.1km half-marathon at 06:30, 10km race at 06:45, and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Pre-entries close on May 27. Tickets: racepass.com. Collections in store (Menlyn Sky) on May 28 & 29. Enquiries: 012 764 9600.

SUNDAY

145 Sunday Market @ Hatfield, 1005 Arcadia Street

For the love of art, cannabis and local makers. Dacha games: Bingo, quiz, puff & paint, stand-up comedy and Zol & Wine. Every Sunday. Starts 10:00–22:00. Tickets: Dacha San 069 448 1520.

Slow down Sundays @ Lynnwood Pine Forest, 80 Jacobson Drive, Lynnwood Ridge

Every Sunday. This is your space to slow down and spend your Sunday exactly how you need to. Bring a book and quietly read beneath the trees. Journal your thoughts. Study in peace. Join our neighbourhood walk. Share meaningful conversations with old friends or meet new ones. Bring your picnic basket, your flask, your dogs or simply yourself. Speak to everyone or speak to no one at all. Meditate, pray, reflect or simply rest. There’s no pressure, no expectations and no booking required. Just a beautiful community and a peaceful space in nature waiting for you. Starts: 14:00–16:00.

COMING SOON

Donkey Derby 2026 @ Hoërskool Centurion – 5 Junie

Aand vol pret, perdekrag en lekker lag. Ses wedrenne. Tyd: 17:30 vir 18:00. Fondsinsameling vir sportraad en buite-afrigters. Navrae: 012 664 5803.

Japanese Festival @ Central Square Menlyn Maine – June 5–7

Weekend filled with colour, culture and captivating traditions. Ikebana (flower arranging), bonsai, martial arts demos, samurai armour, uchikake (bridal gowns), plus authentic flavours and music.

Eco Walk @ Rietvlei Reserve – June 6

Departing from Reception/Coffee Walk. Bookings: https://forms.gle/V3NiC5Ei8jqt9fNa9 Starts 08:00–11:00.

Mampoerfees @ Willem Prinsloo Landbou Museum – 6 Junie

Uitstalling van veteraanmotors, trekkers, enjins, ossewaens, plaasimplemente en selfs nuwe trekkers. Ossewa- en trekkerritte. Staccatos tree op. Perde- en hondevertonings. Tradisionele Mampoerkampioenskap. Kaartjieverkope: open Maart. 012 326 6770 of WhatsApp 071 309 4173. Bring jou hond op ’n leiband en vorm saam ’n reusekankerstrik om bewustheid te skep vir honde met kanker. Registreer: Stuur jou & jou hond se naam na Munnik 083 268 8701.

Mnr Boepens kompetisie @ Rock@88 Lynnwood, Glen Gables Centre

SAB-geskenkpak te wen. Die Grootste boepens wen. Vol dag van gees, musiek (Dries Bos), koue drankies en lekker kos. Vloeimark 10:00. Navrae: 078 245 9526.

Moeggesukkel Markdag @ 450 Myburghstraat, Capital Park, by Malhuis restaurant – 6 Junie

Kom ondersteun en bring enige nie-bederfbare kos, klere, komberse, ens. Lekker kos en baie stalletjies. Tyd: 12:00–17:00. Navrae: 068 948 3959.

SA Air Force Museum Air Show 2026 @ Swartkop Air Force Base – June 6

Theme: The Eagle’s Path. Expect thrilling aerial displays, rich aviation history, and a full day of family-friendly excitement. Tickets at Computicket. Start: 07:00. Enquiries: 012 351 2911.

Bosveld Acoustics @ Die Bosveld Outdoor and Lifestyle Venue, corner Dr Swanepoel & N1, Doornpoort – June 7

Bosveld Acoustics brings live music to life in an outdoor setting at @diebosveld once a month on a Sunday. Join us for laid-back performances, local artists, great food, and a community vibe that celebrates music, nature, and connection. Explore the trails before the event. Your ticket includes a free run, hike or MTB pass from 06:30 at Die Bosveld. Line up for 7 June: Anton Botha and Beeskraal. Starts 13:00–16:00. Tickets on iTickets.co.za. Enquiries: 078 457 9177.

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