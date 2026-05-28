Pretoria man critically injured in freak accident

A 61-year-old Pretoria man was critically injured and airlifted to a Johannesburg trauma hospital after a classic car he was working on crushed him against a retaining wall in a freak accident at Silver Lakes Golf Estate.

According to Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) spokesperson Casper Visser, the accident happened just after 13:00 on Wednesday day.

“Just after 13:00, we received a call for a person who got seriously injured after the classic car that he was working on crushed him against a retaining wall and ripped the driver’s door off in a freak accident, in the Silverlakes Golf estate in Pretoria East.

“On arrival, we found that the patient had sustained critical injuries to his head, chest, abdomen, and left arm.”

Visser said due to the extent of the patient’s injuries, the decision was made to airlift the patient to a specialist Trauma hospital in Johannesburg via Netcare911 Aeromedical helicopter.

He said the man was stabilised by our members and an Emergency Care Practitioner from Emer-G-Med before being transported by the aeromedical crew.

“Thank you to Emer-G-Med, Netcare911, Lakes Security Forum NPC and Silverlakes estate Security team for assisting the patient.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies for free.”

VEMRU relies solely on sponsors and donations to cover operational costs.

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