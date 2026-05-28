These areas of Pretoria will be affected by days-long water disruption from Friday
Residents in these areas are being urged to prepare for possible water interruptions lasting several days from Friday.
The City of Tshwane has warned that residents supplied by 34 reservoirs could experience water supply interruptions from Friday, May 29, until Tuesday, June 2, due to Rand Water’s phased maintenance work on its Palmiet System.
According to the city, the first phase of the essential maintenance programme will affect the Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton systems.
Palmiet system affected suburbs:
- Amandasig
- Chantelle
- Florauna
- Hartbeesthoek
- Klerksoord
- Rosslyn
- The Orchards
- Annlin
- Dorandia
- Kenley AH
- Montana
- Pretoria North
- Sinoville
- Theresapark
- Witfontein
- Ga-Rankuwa
- Medunsa
- Kafferskraal
- Soshanguve
- Mabopane
- Klippan
- Winterveld
- Sterkwater
- Stinkwater
- Kruisfontein
- Onderstepoort
- De Beers
- Arcadia
- Bryntirion
- Capital Park
- Eastwood
- Gezina
- Lynnwood
- Monument Park
- Rietfontein
- Sunnyside
- Blue Hills
- Country View
- Kosmosdal
- Louwlardia
- Midstream Estate
- Olievenhoutbosch
- The Reeds
- Celtisdal
- Hennopspark
- Heuweloord
- Wierdapark
- Atteridgeville
- Doringkloof
- Erasmia
- Hercules
- Lotus Gardens
- Pierre van Ryneveld
- Pretoria West
- Raslouw
- Salvokop
- Saulsville
- Suiderberg
- Sunderland Ridge
- Valhalla
Mapleton system affected suburbs
- Alphenpark
- Erasmusrand
- Monument Park
- Waterkloof
- Waterkloof Ridge
- Hartebeespoort
- Koedoespoort
- Lynnwood Manor
- Meyerspark
- Nellmapius
- Scientia
- Silverton
- Menlo Park
- Menlyn
- Lynnwood
- Val-de-Grâce
- Mamelodi and extensions
- Annlin
- Doornpoort
- Sinoville
- Wolmaranspoort AH
- Brummeria
- Georgeville
- Lindo Park
- Lydiana
- Murrayfield
- Parkmore
- Queenswood
- Waverley
- Waterkloof East
- Constantia Park
- Elardus Park
- Meintjieskop
- Muckleneuk
- Mooikloof
- Silver Lakes
- Six Fountains
- Tijger Valley
- Savannah
- Shere
- Woodlands Mall areas
The City of Tshwane says it is finalising contingency measures to minimise the impact of a possible water supply interruption linked to Rand Water’s two-phased annual maintenance work.
The first phase of the maintenance on the Palmiet System will begin on Friday and continue until Tuesday.
The city warned that residents supplied by 34 reservoirs may experience water interruptions during this period.
“To mitigate the impact, the city has been pre-filling its 34 reservoirs, which will be affected during the first phase of the maintenance work, to high functioning levels, since last week,” the statement read.
However, Tshwane cautioned that supply may still be interrupted during the upkeep period and urged residents to prepare in advance.
“Customers – only those who are supplied by the 34 reservoirs – are therefore advised to fill their household back-up water storages before the possible supply interruption.”
Residents were also urged to use stored water sparingly during the interruption period to avoid a quick depletion of reservoir levels.
The city said that water tankers will be dispatched to affected areas as and when needed.
Consumers are encouraged to monitor the City of Tshwane’s communication platforms for updates and for a detailed breakdown of the affected reservoirs, meters and supply areas linked to the maintenance work.
The city apologised for the inconvenience and said residents would be regularly updated on developments surrounding the maintenance programme.
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