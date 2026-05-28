These areas of Pretoria will be affected by days-long water disruption from Friday

The City of Tshwane has warned that residents supplied by 34 reservoirs could experience water supply interruptions from Friday, May 29, until Tuesday, June 2, due to Rand Water’s phased maintenance work on its Palmiet System.

According to the city, the first phase of the essential maintenance programme will affect the Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton systems.

Palmiet system affected suburbs:

Amandasig

Chantelle

Florauna

Hartbeesthoek

Klerksoord

Rosslyn

The Orchards

Annlin

Dorandia

Kenley AH

Montana

Pretoria North

Sinoville

Theresapark

Witfontein

Ga-Rankuwa

Medunsa

Kafferskraal

Soshanguve

Mabopane

Klippan

Winterveld

Sterkwater

Stinkwater

Kruisfontein

Onderstepoort

De Beers

Arcadia

Bryntirion

Capital Park

Eastwood

Gezina

Lynnwood

Monument Park

Rietfontein

Sunnyside

Blue Hills

Country View

Kosmosdal

Louwlardia

Midstream Estate

Olievenhoutbosch

The Reeds

Celtisdal

Hennopspark

Heuweloord

Wierdapark

Atteridgeville

Doringkloof

Erasmia

Hercules

Lotus Gardens

Pierre van Ryneveld

Pretoria West

Raslouw

Salvokop

Saulsville

Suiderberg

Sunderland Ridge

Valhalla

Mapleton system affected suburbs



Alphenpark

Erasmusrand

Monument Park

Waterkloof

Waterkloof Ridge

Hartebeespoort

Koedoespoort

Lynnwood Manor

Meyerspark

Nellmapius

Scientia

Silverton

Menlo Park

Menlyn

Lynnwood

Val-de-Grâce

Mamelodi and extensions

Annlin

Doornpoort

Sinoville

Wolmaranspoort AH

Brummeria

Georgeville

Lindo Park

Lydiana

Murrayfield

Parkmore

Queenswood

Waverley

Waterkloof East

Constantia Park

Elardus Park

Meintjieskop

Muckleneuk

Mooikloof

Silver Lakes

Six Fountains

Tijger Valley

Savannah

Shere

Woodlands Mall areas

The City of Tshwane says it is finalising contingency measures to minimise the impact of a possible water supply interruption linked to Rand Water’s two-phased annual maintenance work.

The first phase of the maintenance on the Palmiet System will begin on Friday and continue until Tuesday.

The city warned that residents supplied by 34 reservoirs may experience water interruptions during this period.



“To mitigate the impact, the city has been pre-filling its 34 reservoirs, which will be affected during the first phase of the maintenance work, to high functioning levels, since last week,” the statement read.

However, Tshwane cautioned that supply may still be interrupted during the upkeep period and urged residents to prepare in advance.

“Customers – only those who are supplied by the 34 reservoirs – are therefore advised to fill their household back-up water storages before the possible supply interruption.”



Residents were also urged to use stored water sparingly during the interruption period to avoid a quick depletion of reservoir levels.

The city said that water tankers will be dispatched to affected areas as and when needed.

Consumers are encouraged to monitor the City of Tshwane’s communication platforms for updates and for a detailed breakdown of the affected reservoirs, meters and supply areas linked to the maintenance work.

The city apologised for the inconvenience and said residents would be regularly updated on developments surrounding the maintenance programme.

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.