Latest Pretoria Central crime figures highlight improvements and ongoing concerns

In the latest batch of crime statistics published by the SAPS, police stations within the Pretoria Central policing precincts have shown significant decreases in contact and property-related crimes for the fourth quarter.

Here’s a look at how the inner-city police stations performed during this period.

Pretoria Central

The Pretoria Central Police Station saw a decrease of 14.3% in contact crimes this quarter, with the bulk of the decrease coming from common assaults and robberies.

Common assault decreased by 20.2% (109 cases reported in the previous quarter, down to 87 cases), and common robbery decreased by 22 counts (69 cases down to 47).

Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) decreased 5.9% (85 cases to 80), attempted murder decreased by a single count (9 to 8 cases), and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 14.0% (93 to 80).

Sexual offences increased by six counts (22 to 28 cases), rape increased by eight counts (19 to 27), and five murder cases were reported this quarter, compared to four reported in the previous quarter.

Sexual assault cases reported decreased by one count (two to one), as did contact sexual offences (one to zero), while no attempted sexual offences have been reported in the previous five quarters.

No cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, bank robberies or truck hijackings have been reported in the previous four quarters, while no robberies at residential premises were reported in the past two quarters.

Robbery at non-residential premises increased by eight counts (five to 13), and carjackings decreased by five counts (12 to seven).

Malicious damage to property cases reported increased by 67.7% (31 up to 52), and two arson cases were reported this quarter compared to one in the previous quarter.

Property-related crimes decreased by 7.4% as theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle cases reported decreased by 15 counts (52 to 37), and burglary at non-residential premises decreased by four counts (34 to 30).

Burglary at residential premises increased by 10 counts (13 cases up to 23).

No stock thefts have been reported in the previous five quarters, and theft out of or from motor vehicle cases reported decreased by 6.3% (158 down to 158).

Other serious crimes (shoplifting, commercial crime, all thefts not mentioned elsewhere) decreased by 26.7% (554 cases to 406), and kidnappings decreased by seven counts (19 to 12).

Sunnyside

The Sunnyside Police Station saw a decrease of 21.7% in contact crimes this quarter, with 32.3% less common robberies (99 to 67) leading the charge.

Common assault decreased by 13.4% (134 to 116), and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 28.4% (109 to 78 cases), while assault with GBH increased by seven counts (32 cases up to 39).

Murder cases decreased by three counts (three to zero), sexual offences by seven counts (27 to 20), and attempted murder by six counts (10 to four), while rape cases decreased by 13 counts (23 to 10).

Sexual assault increased by five counts (four to nine), and attempted sexual offences registered a single report this quarter, compared to none in the last quarter, while no contact sexual offences have been reported in the previous four quarters.

No arson, CIT heists, or bank robberies have been reported in the previous five quarters, while one truck hijacking was reported, compared to none in the previous four quarters.

Carjacking decreased by 17 counts (20 to three), and robbery at residential premises decreased by three counts (six to three).

Exactly four robberies at non-residential premises cases were reported in this and the previous quarters, and malicious damage to property cases decreased by five counts (39 to 34).

Burglary at non-residential premises increased by three counts (10 to 13), and burglary at residential premises cases increased by one count (20 to 21).

Theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle cases decreased by 24 counts (68 to 44), and kidnapping decreased by 16 counts (23 to seven).

Other serious crimes decreased by 11.8% (507 to 447), and theft out of or from motor vehicle cases reported decreased by 9.7% (175 to 158), while no stock thefts have been reported in the previous five quarters.

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