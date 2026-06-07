Police foil alleged kidnapping plot targeting Rosslyn businessman

Police on Sunday morning intercepted three suspects on on their way to kidnap a businessman North of Pretoria.

Police said they apprehended the suspects during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by SAPS members from Soshanguve and Akasia after information was received about a planned kidnapping targeting a businessman who operates several businesses in the Rosslyn area.

Police said due to the proactive approach; three suspects, aged between 29 and 31, were arrested successfully preventing the kidnapping from taking place.

According to police, Crime Intelligence Gauteng received information regarding the alleged plot and immediately activated teams to verify and act on the intelligence.

A co-ordinated operation was then launched to intercept the suspects before the crime could be carried out.

The recovered illegal firearm. Photo: Facebook.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the swift action by officers prevented what could have been a serious crime.

“An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of three suspects who were allegedly on their way to execute a planned kidnapping of a businessman operating several businesses in the Rosslyn area,” Sibeko stated.

The information was verified, and then acted upon by SAPS members from Soshanguve and Akasia. Officers then co-ordinated to intercept the suspects.

During the operation, officers recovered two unlicensed firearms with their serial numbers filed off.

Sibeko said police also seized a vehicle that was allegedly intended to be used in the commission of the kidnapping.

The police recovered the illegal firearm. Photo: Facebook.

She said the recovery of the firearms is expected to form a significant part of the investigation, as police continue to determine whether the weapons may have been linked to other criminal activities.

Sibeko commended the collaboration between Crime Intelligence and operational members, saying intelligence-led policing remains a critical tool in preventing serious and violent crimes.

The suspects are expected to face charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

She said additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

Police have not yet released further details regarding the intended victim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping plot, citing ongoing investigations.

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