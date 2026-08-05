Call for action as illegal dumping spirals out of control in Ward 98

Illegal dumping remains a growing concern in Ward 98 in the north of Pretoria, with residents calling on the Tshwane Metro to intensify efforts to combat the problem at several known hotspots throughout the ward.

While concerns were recently raised about waste-related activity near the newly installed stop sign at Lily and First avenues, residents say the issue extends far beyond a single intersection.

Several open spaces and public areas across the ward have become regular dumping grounds for building rubble, household waste, garden refuse and other discarded materials.

Among the areas identified by residents are the open field at the corner of Daan de Wet Nel Drive and Theron Street in Clarina, the area beneath the bridge at the corner of Berg Avenue and Boundary Road in Heatherdale, and an open field on Diamant Street, Klerksoord.

Residents said the continued dumping of waste in these locations has created unsightly conditions and raised concerns about public health and safety.

Resident Henry Adams said illegal dumping is negatively affecting the community’s appearance.

“These open spaces should be assets to the community, but instead they are becoming dumping sites.

“It is frustrating to see rubbish piling up and nobody taking responsibility. We want to live in a clean and safe environment,” she said.

Another resident, Willem Kruger, said the problem has worsened over time despite repeated complaints.

“The dumping keeps coming back. Even when an area is cleaned, people return and dump more waste.

“It affects property values and creates a poor impression of the neighbourhood. Stronger enforcement is needed to stop repeat offenders,” he said.

Ward 98 Councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen said illegal dumping continues to have a significant impact on communities across the ward.

“Illegal dumping doesn’t just make our ward look untidy; it creates health hazards, attracts crime, and affects everyone’s quality of life.

“Keeping Ward 98 clean is a shared responsibility, and every resident can make a difference by disposing of waste responsibly and reporting illegal dumping,” said Van der Westhuizen.

He encouraged residents to play an active role in protecting public spaces and reporting incidents when they occur.

“As a community, we need to take pride in where we live. When we work together and look after our neighbourhoods, we create a cleaner, safer, and more welcoming Ward 98 for everyone,” he said.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said, “The identified illegal dumping hotbeds are cleaned on a regular basis as per the schedule that is developed and updated monthly.”

Mashigo said the metro is dealing with illegal dumping hotspots through enforcing the Waste Management By-Law and issuing fines to transgressors.

“Any person found dumping waste illegally in an unauthorised area is liable to a fine of R5 000 as prescribed in the city’s by-law,” he warned.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel