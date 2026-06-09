Crime prevention starts with education, says Pretoria North SAPS

Pretoria North SAPS continues to strengthen its social crime prevention efforts through community outreach programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable children and families while promoting safer communities.

On June 6, the Pretoria North SAPS Social Crime Prevention Unit, led by co-ordinator Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, partnered with various stakeholders to host an awareness and support programme at the Tshwane North Outreach Centre in Bakenkloof Street.

The initiative formed part of the station’s ongoing efforts to engage with community members, educate young people about their rights, and connect vulnerable families with available support services.

Representatives from several organisations participated in the programme, including the Crisis Centre and Mercy House, providing valuable information on the services they offer to children and families in need.

The session focused on educating children about their constitutional rights and responsibilities while also raising awareness about issues affecting young people in the community.

Children and families attending the event were informed about counselling services, social support programmes, and places of safety available to victims of abuse and neglect.

The programme also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to interact directly with community members and answer questions regarding available support structures.

According to Moloto, social crime prevention remains a key component of effective policing.

“At Pretoria North SAPS, we believe that crime prevention starts with education, awareness, and strong community partnerships.

“Through programmes such as these, we aim to empower children with knowledge about their rights while ensuring that families are aware of the support services available to them,” said Moloto.

He added that building safer communities requires collaboration between law enforcement agencies, social service organisations and residents.

“Our role extends beyond responding to crime. We are committed to engaging with the community, particularly vulnerable groups, to address social issues that can contribute to crime and victimisation.

“By working closely with our stakeholders, we can provide meaningful support and create safer environments for children and families,” he said.

In addition to the educational activities, Pretoria North SAPS officers donated clothing to families in need.

The donated items were distributed to beneficiaries attending the programme, providing practical assistance to residents facing difficult circumstances.

The outreach initiative reflects the broader approach adopted by Pretoria North SAPS, which places emphasis on community engagement and proactive crime prevention measures alongside traditional policing functions.

Moloto encouraged residents to make use of available support services and to report cases involving abuse, neglect or any threats to the safety and well-being of children.

Pretoria North SAPS has indicated that it will continue working with community organisations and social service providers to strengthen crime prevention efforts and promote the welfare of vulnerable residents throughout the policing precinct.

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