CrimeNews

Police response leads to a swift hijacked vehicle recovery

The hijackers kidnapped the driver of the vehicle before releasing him in Centurion.

36 seconds ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read
The vehicle recovered. Photo: social (Facebook).

Members of the TMPD Crime Prevention Unit recently recovered a white Mercedes-Benz in Atteridgeville, following a hijacking in Sunnyside.

The incident took place on June 7 when the victim, who was driving his car in Sunnyside, was attacked shortly after dropping off a relative.

The ordeal began in Sunnyside, where a man was hijacked and kidnapped shortly after dropping his sister off at her home.

The suspects forced the victim into the vehicle and drove off, later releasing him in Laudium. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle at a funeral service in Mshongoville,” the TMPD’s Communication Unit posted on its social media pages.

Using vehicle tracking technology, TMPD Crime Prevention members obtained the co-ordinates of the vehicle, which in turn led them to the funeral site. The vehicle was recovered slightly damaged and returned to its rightful owner.

TMPD Commissioner Yolande Faro commended the members involved for their vigilance and commitment to duty, which ensured the swift recovery of the vehicle and, most importantly, the safety of the victim.

Residents with any information related to this incident are urged to contact local law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Upgrade planned to improve electricity reliability in Pretoria North

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
36 seconds ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
Back to top button