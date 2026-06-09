Police response leads to a swift hijacked vehicle recovery

Members of the TMPD Crime Prevention Unit recently recovered a white Mercedes-Benz in Atteridgeville, following a hijacking in Sunnyside.

The incident took place on June 7 when the victim, who was driving his car in Sunnyside, was attacked shortly after dropping off a relative.

The ordeal began in Sunnyside, where a man was hijacked and kidnapped shortly after dropping his sister off at her home.

The suspects forced the victim into the vehicle and drove off, later releasing him in Laudium. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle at a funeral service in Mshongoville,” the TMPD’s Communication Unit posted on its social media pages.

Using vehicle tracking technology, TMPD Crime Prevention members obtained the co-ordinates of the vehicle, which in turn led them to the funeral site. The vehicle was recovered slightly damaged and returned to its rightful owner.

TMPD Commissioner Yolande Faro commended the members involved for their vigilance and commitment to duty, which ensured the swift recovery of the vehicle and, most importantly, the safety of the victim.

Residents with any information related to this incident are urged to contact local law enforcement.

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