Pretoria man shot and stabbed during house robbery

A man believed to be in his early 30s is fighting for his life after he was allegedly shot and stabbed during a house robbery in the Onderstepoort area of Pretoria on Monday night.

Members of EST – Emergency Support Team responded to reports of a shooting at around 20:39 on August 3. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in a critical condition after he had sustained a gunshot wound as well as a stab wound.

“Upon arrival, members found an adult male patient in a critical condition, having sustained one gunshot wound and one stab wound.’

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were also dispatched to the scene.

According to information received by emergency responders, the incident is believed to have occurred during a house robbery.

Paramedics treated the injured man before Gauteng EMS transported him to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by SAPS.

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