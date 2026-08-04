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Pretoria man shot and stabbed during house robbery

A Pretoria man was left fighting for his life after he was allegedly shot and stabbed during a house robbery in Onderstepoort.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man shot and stabbed during house robbery
Emergency responders treated a critically injured man after he was allegedly shot and stabbed during a house robbery in Onderstepoort on Monday night. SAPS is investigating the incident. Photo: Supplied

A man believed to be in his early 30s is fighting for his life after he was allegedly shot and stabbed during a house robbery in the Onderstepoort area of Pretoria on Monday night.

Members of EST – Emergency Support Team responded to reports of a shooting at around 20:39 on August 3. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in a critical condition after he had sustained a gunshot wound as well as a stab wound.

“Upon arrival, members found an adult male patient in a critical condition, having sustained one gunshot wound and one stab wound.’

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were also dispatched to the scene.

According to information received by emergency responders, the incident is believed to have occurred during a house robbery.

Paramedics treated the injured man before Gauteng EMS transported him to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by SAPS.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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