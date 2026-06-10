Minor surgery rollout strengthens primary healthcare services

A collaborative healthcare initiative in Tshwane is strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC) services through the introduction of minor surgical procedures at clinic level.

The healthcare stakeholders recently gathered to demonstrate how selected procedures can safely be performed within PHC facilities through structured training, supervision, and support systems.

The initiative forms part of efforts to decentralise healthcare services and ease pressure on district and tertiary hospitals.

The programme involves Tshwane District Health Services, the Department of Family Medicine, the Department of Surgery at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Tshwane District Hospital.

The aim of the programme is to build sustainable procedural capacity at Community Health Care centres and high volume clinics across the district.

Eersterust CHC played a leading role in the pilot phase and was praised for its co-ordination and commitment to strengthening PHC services.

The rollout followed a phased implementation model to ensure clinical competence and patient safety.

An initial audit assessed whether facilities had the necessary instruments and equipment for minor surgical procedures.

Doctors from three pilot clinics then attended a two-hour online academic training session focusing on procedural standards, indications, and clinical principles.

Practical in-person training followed, with clinicians receiving guidance on suturing techniques and the safe use of local anaesthesia.

The final phase included supervised procedural day during which clinicians performed minor surgical procedures under specialist oversight.

Procedures carried out included the removal of sebaceous cysts and lipomas.

According to Dr Owen Eales, the procedures highlighted strong collaboration between surgical and family medicine teams.

“It was a team effort by surgery and family medicine,” said Dr Eales.

A phased rollout across Tshwane’s CHCs is expected over the next 12 months.

Health officials said the initiative supports the Gauteng Department of Health’s down-referral strategy, which aims to bring appropriate healthcare services closer to communities while reducing the burden on hospitals.

Head of the Clinical Unit for General Surgery Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Professor Martin Brand, described the collaboration as a model for future healthcare delivery.

“This initiative demonstrates what is possible when academic hospitals, district services and primary care teams work together towards a shared goal,” said the clinician.

A participating family physician said the combination of theory, hands-on training, and supervised practice helped clinicians feel confident and supported.

Surgical trainers also highlighted the value of mentorship implementation, during saying direct supervision ensured patient safety while building practical clinical skills.

Clinic leadership welcomed the initiative as an important step toward strengthening long-term PHC capacity.

Health authorities believe the programme could serve as a model expanding PHC procedural services across the district, potentially improving access to timely care while reducing pressure on higher-level hospitals.

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