Will it snow in Gauteng? Here’s the latest forecast

Hopes of seeing snow in Gauteng next week have taken a hit after updated weather forecasts removed the province from the latest snowfall outlook.

Earlier this week, weather enthusiasts were buzzing after long-range forecast models suggested a powerful cut-off low could bring snow to all nine South African provinces between Sunday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 11.

The forecast sparked widespread excitement, particularly in Gauteng, where snowfall is rare.

However, Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis says the latest weather data tells a very different story.

“The forecast has already changed. There is no longer any snow forecast for Mpumalanga, Limpopo or Gauteng,” she said.

The revised outlook follows widespread circulation of weather maps showing snowfall across South Africa.

One of those forecasts, published by Snow News, indicated that a powerful cut-off low-pressure system could bring a widespread multi-day snowfall event across South Africa and Lesotho, with snow being shown in all nine provinces.

The publication, however, also stressed that the maps were only indicative and subject to change as new weather data became available.

While the latest forecasts have removed Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga from the snowfall outlook, forecasters remain confident that a significant cold outbreak is on the way.

The developing cut-off low is still expected to bring widespread rain, a sharp drop in temperatures and the potential for heavy snowfall over South Africa’s higher-lying regions, particularly the Drakensberg and Lesotho.

Exactly where snow will fall, however, remains uncertain.

Meteorologists generally gain greater confidence in snowfall forecasts only a few days before an event, when weather models begin to agree on the precise track and intensity of a weather system.

For now, Gauteng residents hoping to wake up to snow are being urged to temper their expectations and wait for further updates, as the forecast is likely to evolve over the coming days.

Weather experts are expected to release more refined forecasts later this week as confidence in the developing weather system increases.

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