An eight-year-old boy killed crossing highway in Centurion

An eight-year-old boy’s life was tragically cut short after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the busy N14 highway in Centurion with his guardian on Monday evening.

The collision occurred at approximately 19:20 on the northbound carriageway before the Jean Avenue off-ramp.

According to CERT-SA, the child was crossing the highway with his guardian when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

“The CERT-SA Centurion crew responded to a reported pedestrian-vehicle collision on the N14 northbound, before the Jean Avenue off-ramp in Centurion.

“Upon arrival, it was established that an 8-year-old boy had been struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross the road with his guardian.”

It said despite the efforts of all emergency personnel, the child had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The vehicle involved allegedly fled immediately after the collision. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has since opened an investigation into the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information that could assist investigators to come forward.

The circumstances surrounding the child and his guardian’s crossing of the highway have not yet been disclosed and remain part of the ongoing investigation.

CERT-SA extended its heartfelt condolences to the child’s family, friends and loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they navigate this devastating loss,” the organisation said.

Emergency responders from CERT-SA, ER24, Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, the South African Police Service, Precision Towing, AfriForum Centurion Buurtwag, the EMS Chaplaincy and other support agencies attended the scene.

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