Mural puts ongoing rhino conservation in spotlight

Residents of Pretoria can now view a large new mural in Pretoria east, highlighting the importance of rhino conservation, following the completion of a three-storey artwork commissioned by World Wildlife Fund South Africa.

The mural, completed by artist Christopher MacClements, adorns the wall of the Parq City Apartments student residence in Lynwood Glen, Pretoria.

The brightly coloured artwork serves as a reminder that rhinos continue to need public support, even when they are no longer making headlines, and encourages South Africans to work together to protect the country’s natural heritage.

MacClements, known as @mac.lemons on Instagram, is a graffiti and mural artist and former architect. He has specialised in large-scale mural projects for the past 16 years.

Originally from Pretoria, he completed a master’s degree in architecture at the University of Pretoria before pursuing a full-time career in mural art, illustration, graphic design and other creative disciplines.

In 2020, he left architecture to focus entirely on commissioned graffiti, murals, fine art and design.

WWF South Africa has been involved in rhino conservation for decades, and spokesperson Andrea Weiss said the mural is intended to raise awareness of ongoing conservation efforts and the progress already achieved.

Among its initiatives is the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project , which began in 2003 and has contributed to increasing black rhino numbers. The WWF has also funded an extensive dehorning operation in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, helping to reduce poaching rates of predominantly white rhinos by about 80%.

In addition to these conservation projects, WWF has invested in supporting rangers through training programmes and resources to improve the well-being of those responsible for protecting the country’s rhino populations.

The organisation has also supported communities living near protected areas as part of its broader conservation strategy.

Joslyn Walker, strategy delivery lead with WWF South Africa, said: “Many people have rhino fatigue, but there is also good news to tell. This mural’s intention is to remind South Africans that rhino recovery is possible if we all work together!”

The mural has been installed at 57 Malabor Road South in Lynwood Glen, Pretoria. The space was made available by Landman Holdings.

CEO Jan-Chris Landman said: “We would like to support our charities by making our buildings available for more wall art. Art with meaning is what we’d like to see on our buildings going forward.”

MacClements also reflected on the project’s completion in a statement shared after the mural was finished.

“Signed, sealed and delivered. After two weeks of solid climbing and painting, I have finally completed this three-storey, 70m² mural in Pretoria. It took us three years to get here, but we finally found this mural’s forever home.

“Thank you for another amazing canvas, Jan-Chris Landman and Landman Holdings, and the opportunity to showcase and support this amazing cause,” he added.

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