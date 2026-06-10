Where Fire Meets Mastery

The pursuit of flame-grilling excellence took centre stage as Nando’s Northern Region hosted

one of the most anticipated events on its calendar – the Regional Grillers Challenge, a

celebration of the skill, passion, and dedication that define the brand’s world-famous PERi-PERi

chicken.

Bringing together the region’s most talented Grillers, the competition showcased the magic

behind every perfectly flame-grilled meal served in Nando’s restaurants. With every competitor

vying for top honours, the atmosphere was charged with excitement as Grillers put their skills to

the test in a series of rigorous assessments. From grilling technique to presentation, timing, and

attention to detail, every aspect of performance was carefully evaluated by a panel of judges.

Among the judging panel was Kind Bash, popular DJ and radio presenter at Capricorn FM, who

joined Nando’s leaders and operational experts in recognising the exceptional talent on display

throughout the competition.

Following an intense day of competition, three standout Grillers emerged as the Northern

Region’s top performers.

Claiming first place was Dakalo Dzivhani from Nando’s Musina, whose outstanding execution

and consistency secured the top spot. He was followed by Mohau Moasa from Nando’s

Silverlakes in second place, while Ephraim Chikwa from Nando’s Venda Plaza rounded out the

top three with a strong performance that demonstrated both skill and mastery of the craft.

Their achievements mark an important milestone in their Nando’s journey. The trio will now

advance to the National Grillers Challenge, set to take place at Nando’s headquarters,

affectionately known as Central Kitchen. There, they will compete against fellow regional

champions from across South Africa for the opportunity to win R5000 and go on an all expenses

paid trip to represent the country at the prestigious International Grillers Challenge taking place

in Perth Australia, 18- 23 October 2026.

The South African Griller who comes out victorious at the international leg of the competition

also stands to win a home makeover worth R50 000!

Grillers Challenge is testament to Nando’s ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating

the people behind the brand’s success. It highlights the extraordinary talent within its

restaurants and honours the Grillers whose pursuit of excellence ensures that every meal meets

the highest standards of quality.

As Dakalo Dzivhani, Mohau Moasa, and Ephraim Chikwa prepare to take on Mzansi’s best, they

carry with them the pride of the Northern Region and the support of a brand that continues to

invest in developing world-class talent.

The road to Central Kitchen begins now, and with it, the next chapter in the search for Nando’s

Master Griller.

WIN one of 3 x R500 Nando’s vouchers!

Question:

Who won first place at the Nando’s Northern Region Grillers Challenge?

A. Mohau Moasa

B. Dakalo Dzivhani

C. Ephraim Chikwa

Nandos Name (Required) First Last Email Phone Question: Who won first place at the Nando's Northern Region Grillers Challenge? Mohau Moasa Dakalo Dzivhani Ephraim Chikwa Competition Terms and Conditions (Required) Winners will be chosen at random by software / by an independent judge



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