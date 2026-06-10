Worker killed in horror construction accident in Pretoria East

A construction worker has died following a devastating workplace accident at a construction site in Silver Lakes, Pretoria East, on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 14:00 after reports that a side tipper truck had driven over a worker’s leg.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the patient sustained catastrophic injuries to the leg and pelvis and was found in a critical condition when emergency responders arrived.

Due to the severity of the injuries, a decision was made to airlift the patient to a specialist trauma hospital in Johannesburg for advanced medical treatment.

Paramedics from several emergency services worked together to stabilise the patient while awaiting the arrival of an aeromedical helicopter.

However, as the helicopter arrived on scene, the patient’s condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest.

“Advanced Cardiac Life Support resuscitation was immediately initiated,” VEMRU said.

VEMRU said despite extensive efforts by emergency personnel, who continued resuscitation attempts for nearly an hour, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The scene was handed over to police for further investigation.

VEMRU also extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

Emergency services involved in the response included Netcare 911, Emer-G-Med, Black Eagle EMS, Lakes Security Forum NPC and Bidvest Security Services.

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