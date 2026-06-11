Something big is coming – Voting for Best of Pretoria 2026 opens soon!

Voting for the Best of Pretoria Reader’s Choice Awards 2026 opens on Tuesday, June 23 at 09:00. Yes, it’s that time of the year again – time to tell us which local businesses, services and public figures matter most to you.

For more than a decade, the Best of Pretoria awards have reflected everyday experiences across Pretoria, giving neighbourhood favourites – from cafés and retailers to health providers, tradespeople and non-profits – a visible badge of community endorsement. Your vote is how that badge is earned.

Categories this year have been expanded to better map Pretoria life: eateries and cafés, health and wellness, home services like plumbers and electricians, retail and beauty, automotive care, education and childcare, and family-friendly leisure. Several categories celebrate Pretoria’s local lifestyle – top coffee spots, braai locations and weekend outings – while others recognise everyday essentials such as pharmacies and even non-profit organisations.

So why should you vote? Because these awards aren’t decided by a panel of judges but by you, our readers and Pretoria residents who use and rely on local services. A single click can help a small, independent business stand shoulder to shoulder with larger brands. It’s the best way to keep the conversation about local quality alive – it’s a way to recognise great service, say ‘thank you’ to consistent excellence, and shine a spotlight on the hidden local gems worth recommending.

Voting is simple: from June 23, go to bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria and click the ‘Vote Now’ button. Select your favourites from the list of nominees. It’s quick and straightforward. The nominees you’ll see were added by readers during the nomination phase held earlier this year, so the list already reflects real local preferences.

Plus, this year voters can look forward to some big prizes up for grabs, with winners announced throughout the voting period. That means you could win while helping your favourite businesses win too.

Make it count: pick the people and places that make your neighbourhood run smoothly, bring joy to your weekends, and deserve a city-wide nod. Your vote is the simplest way to support the businesses you trust and help shape Pretoria’s local scene.

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