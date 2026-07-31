Memorial planned for beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse

Family, friends and members of the Pretoria community are invited to pay their final respects to beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse at his upcoming memorial service.

Pieterse, who served as a firefighter with the Roodeplaat Fire Protection Association (Roodeplaat Brandbeskermingsvereniging), passed away on Saturday, July 25. His death was announced on Monday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the community.

Known to many as “Whiskey 66”, Pieterse dedicated countless hours to protecting lives and property from veld fires and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever his community needed him. He was also actively involved in the local Community Policing Forum (CPF).

His family has now announced details of his memorial service, inviting everyone who had the privilege of knowing Piet to join them in celebrating his life.

“We invite family, friends, colleagues and everyone whose lives he touched, and who had the privilege of knowing Piet, to join us as we celebrate his life and pay our final respects,” the family said.

The memorial service will take place on Friday, August 7, at 14:00 at NH Kerk, 223 Kameeldrif Street, Derdepoort, Kameeldrift East.

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have continued to pour in from organisations, businesses and community members, all remembering Pieterse as a devoted family man, respected firefighter and selfless community servant.

Pieterse is survived by his wife, Marna, their children Wihan, Amy, Divan and Ruan, and his extended family.

Also read: Beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse dies

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