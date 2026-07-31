Local newsNews

Memorial planned for beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse

The Pretoria community is invited to celebrate the life of beloved firefighter Pieter Pieterse. Here are the details.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Memorial planned for beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse
The memorial service for beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse, affectionately known as "Whiskey 66", will take place on Friday, August 7, where family, friends and the community will gather to celebrate his life and legacy. Photo: Facebook

Family, friends and members of the Pretoria community are invited to pay their final respects to beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse at his upcoming memorial service.

Pieterse, who served as a firefighter with the Roodeplaat Fire Protection Association (Roodeplaat Brandbeskermingsvereniging), passed away on Saturday, July 25. His death was announced on Monday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the community.

Known to many as “Whiskey 66”, Pieterse dedicated countless hours to protecting lives and property from veld fires and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever his community needed him. He was also actively involved in the local Community Policing Forum (CPF).

His family has now announced details of his memorial service, inviting everyone who had the privilege of knowing Piet to join them in celebrating his life.

“We invite family, friends, colleagues and everyone whose lives he touched, and who had the privilege of knowing Piet, to join us as we celebrate his life and pay our final respects,” the family said.

The memorial service will take place on Friday, August 7, at 14:00 at NH Kerk, 223 Kameeldrif Street, Derdepoort, Kameeldrift East.

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have continued to pour in from organisations, businesses and community members, all remembering Pieterse as a devoted family man, respected firefighter and selfless community servant.

Pieterse is survived by his wife, Marna, their children Wihan, Amy, Divan and Ruan, and his extended family.

Also read: Beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse dies

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button