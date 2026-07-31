Pedestrian critically injured after being struck on N14 near Centurion

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle on the N14 near Centurion on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 20:50 after reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision just before the Eeufees Road off-ramp.

According to CERT- SA, responders found the man with critical injuries and immediately began advanced medical treatment.

“Upon arrival, crews found an adult male who had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The patient was assessed, treated, and stabilised on scene before being transported by ER24 to a nearby hospital in a critical condition for further medical care.”

It also said the vehicle’s occupants escaped the incident without injury.

Responders also had to contend with freezing winter temperatures while treating the patient in the highway’s centre median. To reduce the risk of hypothermia, CERT South Africa used a self-warming EasyWarm blanket to help maintain the man’s core body temperature before he was taken to hospital.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an investigation into the incident.”

CERT South Africa thanked the South African Police Service, Tshwane Metro Police Department, ER24, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, First Help Towing and Precision Towing for their assistance.

Authorities reminded pedestrians to avoid walking on or crossing highways, particularly after dark, while urging motorists to remain vigilant and adjust their speed in poorly lit areas where pedestrians may be present.

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